Christophe BIGNIER
Christophe BIGNIER
Cergy Pontoise
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3M EMEA GmbH
- Businees Sourcing Manager, EEBG Commodity specialist
Cergy Pontoise
2013 - maintenant
3M France
- Responsable Achats
2004 - 2013
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Ecole de Management de Normandie
Le Havre
maintenant
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2008 - 2010
Mention Bien
Ecole De Management De Normandie (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1982 - 1985
Didier LEMEE
Hocine NAIT
Laurent THILLAYE DU BOULLAY
Marc DENOIX
Martial BOUVIN
Nicolas BIGNIER
Nicolas MOREAU
Philippe VERNEAUX
Serge DUTRIEUX
Severine BOUSSAC