Christophe BIGUEREAU

Mes compétences :
Mongodb
Linux
Oracle
Ruby
MySQL
Python
PL/SQL
Nginx
Apache
Entreprises
Travelsoft Orchestra
- System Engineer and DBA
PARIS2014 - 2015- Workstation and development servers management.
- Deployment setting and software strategy with scripts (bash,ruby) and puppet on Debian and redhat servers.
- Monitoring and reporting
- Management apache/jboss for staging and production
- Management of staging and production servers (update, upgrade, security...)
- Database administrator in development, staging and production environment ( oracle, mysql, mongodb )
TRAVELSOFT
- System Engineer
PARIS2011 - 2013- Workstation and development servers management.
- Deployment setting and software strategy with scripts (bash,ruby) and puppet on Debian and redhat servers.
- Monitoring and reporting
- Management apache/jboss for staging and production
- Management of staging and production servers (update, upgrade, security...)
DataScientists
- System Administrator
2008 - 2010- Installation and management production/dev server ( Windows Server 2008, Linux )
- Installation and setup linux server on Vmware server
- Setup backup strategy for production server
- Setup VPN service for teleworker