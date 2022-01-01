Menu

Christophe BIGUEREAU

PARIS

En résumé

Je suis Ingénieur Système chez Travelsoft.

Mes compétences :
Mongodb
Linux
Oracle
Ruby
MySQL
Python
PL/SQL
Nginx
Apache

Entreprises

  • Travelsoft Orchestra - System Engineer and DBA

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 - Workstation and development servers management.
    - Deployment setting and software strategy with scripts (bash,ruby) and puppet on Debian and redhat servers.
    - Monitoring and reporting
    - Management apache/jboss for staging and production
    - Management of staging and production servers (update, upgrade, security...)
    - Database administrator in development, staging and production environment ( oracle, mysql, mongodb )

  • TRAVELSOFT - System Engineer

    PARIS 2011 - 2013 - Workstation and development servers management.
    - Deployment setting and software strategy with scripts (bash,ruby) and puppet on Debian and redhat servers.
    - Monitoring and reporting
    - Management apache/jboss for staging and production
    - Management of staging and production servers (update, upgrade, security...)

  • DataScientists - System Administrator

    2008 - 2010 - Installation and management production/dev server ( Windows Server 2008, Linux )
    - Installation and setup linux server on Vmware server
    - Setup backup strategy for production server
    - Setup VPN service for teleworker

  • Lycee Merleau Ponty - Stagiaire Technicien Reseaux

    2007 - 2007 Analyse et création de statistique Réseaux via le Journal d’évènement, Logparser et SQL.

  • ID.net - Stagiaire Technicien Reseaux

    2006 - 2006 Recyclage de vieux poste pour créer des terminaux X.
    Installation serveur Apache.
    Installation serveur Samba.

Formations

Réseau