Christophe BOITARD

CASTRES GIRONDE

En résumé

Je suis à la recherche d'un poste en AQUITAINE.

COMPÉTENCES CLEFS

MANAGEMENT
- Management opérationnel (opérateurs, techniciens, ingénieurs)
- Responsable de la formation, performance, motivation, d’un service maintenance.
- Changement des organisations et accompagnement, audits, communication.
- Gestion budgétaire (service maintenance, investissements, contrats)
- Gestion de production, planification, maintenance curative, préventive, amélioration.

-Expert techniques.

INVESTISSEMENTS / GESTION DE PROJET
- Chef de projet, suivi des investissements, justifications, nouvelles technologies.


AMÉLIORATION CONTINUE
- Formation lean manufacturing , sanitary design,
- Outils & méthodes : SMED, Kanban, 5S, TPM, PDCA.

Formation responsable maintenance par Yves LAVINA.

Entreprises

  • UNIFOOD - DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE

    2014 - 2014 Usine spécialisée dans la fabrication de biscuits secs, de la confection de bonbons et de chewing-gum.

    Mes responsabilités:
    • Responsable du service maintenance (24 techniciens)
    • Responsable des Achats/Méthodes.
    • Responsable des contrats maintenance/ travaux neufs.

    Mes principales réalisations :
    • Création d’un budget maintenance.
    • Réorganiser la partie technique de l’usine.
    • Définition des investissements et fiabilisation de l’outil de production.
    • Développement de la certification Iso 9001.
    • Création d’une nouvelle gamme de produits et le choix des matériels.

  • LU FRANCE - Responsable des equipes d'interventions

    CLAMART 2010 - 2014 Responsable d’une équipe de 33 techniciens de maintenance sur une usine de 590 personnes.
    Mes Missions:
    • Fusion du service de dépannage et préventif.
    • Améliorer, développer et organiser le plan de maintenance.
    • Augmenter et optimiser les taches de la maintenance sur un taux de service de 60%.
    • Animer l’échange Maintenance/Production
    • Contrôler et valider le plan de certification « KRAFTFOODS » de l’usine avec le service qualité et la sécurité.
    • Réalisation du standard technique et des évaluations des machinistes régleurs ( TPM Usine).
    • Gestion de la GMAO et du parc machine de l'usine (gammes de maintenance)
    • Gestion de l'animation du service maintenance (Tableau de bord, taux de service, sécurité, qualité)
    • Référent de la qualité et de la sécurité lié aux interventions de maintenance.
    • Réalisation et amélioration de gammes de préventif sur l’usine
    • Responsable de la sous-traitance maintenance (optimisation du nombre de fournisseurs, suivi du budget, réduction des coûts,..)
    • Réorganisation 5S Lean de l'atelier de Maintenance
    • Implication dans les Projet Travaux Neufs.

  • LU FRANCE - Responsable travaux neufs

    CLAMART 2009 - 2010 Responsable des investissements de l'usine au sein d' une équipe Projet.
    Usine spécialisée dans la fabrication des biscuits chocolatés avec 3 produits leader du groupe :
    Petit écolier, Granola/pepito, Mikado.
    Une production annuelle de 40000 tonnes sur 13 lignes.
    Environnement de machines automatisées de façonnage, de cuisson, de conditionnement et une palettisation centralisée.

    Mes missions:
    • Rédaction des appels d’offre,des cahiers de charges.
    • Consultation des fournisseurs.
    • Suivre la réalisation et la mise en service industriel.
    • Installation d’un nouveau conditionnement pour 1,5M€.
    • Optimisation et modification de l’installation de distribution de gras de l’usine.
    • Réalisation des projets avec l’intégration des caractéristiques du « Sanitary design ».

  • TURENNE LAFAYETTE - Responsable Maintenance / Travaux neufs

    2007 - 2009 Responsable d’une équipe de 7 personnes sur une usine de 77 personnes.
    Usine spécialisée dans la fabrication de plats cuisinés supérieurs et plats fins en bocaux.
    Une production annuelle de 2800 tonnes représentant 14% du marché national.
    Environnement de machines de sertissages, de cuisson, de stérilisation et de conditionnement

    Missions:
    • Mise en place d’un circuit de gestion des travaux.
    • Développement des compétences des techniciens dans l’implication des solutions et les améliorations des machines.
    • Réorganisation du service par une meilleure gestion du temps et des moyens en personnel.
    • Mise en place d’un plan d’actions d’améliorations de l’outil industriel.
    • Définition du cahier des charges pour la traçabilité du produit et la certification IFS.
    • Implication du service maintenance dans les objectifs de la qualité, de la sécurité et du rendement de l’Usine.
    • Mise en place de la gestion du stock magasin et de la traçabilité du produit sur des applications informatique.
    • Élaboration de l’entretien et des analyses de la station d’épuration.
    • Réalisation du dossier ICPE, le dossier environnement, les contrats d’assurances et la réglementation de l’usine.

  • Biscuiterie de la baie du mont saint michel - Responsable maintenance

    2006 - 2007 Responsable d’une équipe technique de 18 personnes sur une Usine de 230 personnes.
    Usine spécialisée dans la fabrication des produits de la grande distribution.
    Une production annuelle de 11000 tonnes de biscuits avec une marque de référence et de qualité « Bonne Maman ».
    Environnement technologique de machines de façonnage, d’enrobage et de conditionnement intégrant des robots et des machines automatisées de grandes cadences.

    Mes Missions:
    • Améliorer, développer et organiser le plan de maintenance.
    • Suivre les dépannages et gérer les plans d’actions correctives.
    • Former et manager le Responsable dépannage sur deux axes de progression :
    - Objectif des dépannages
    - Performance des équipes.
    • Suivre et proposer des solutions pour augmenter la productivité de l’outil industriel.
    • Augmenter et optimiser les taches de la maintenance.
    • Animer l’échange Maintenance/travaux neufs lors de la mise en service des nouvelles installations.
    • Développer une performance et une progression continue du service maintenance.

  • LU FRANCE - Responsable Technique Secteur 'Petit Ecolier'

    CLAMART 2000 - 2006 Responsable Technique de deux lignes de production de 12000 tonnes « PETIT ÉCOLIER ».
    Mes responsabilités :
    Responsable d’une équipe de 14 régleurs.
    Ma mission était :
    • Organiser le recensement et la gestion des actions à mener.
    • Élever le niveau de compétences des équipes.
    • Gérer le budget d’entretien et de sécurité des lignes 300K€.
    • Organiser les projets de productivité de la ligne.

  • LU FRANCE - Technicien maintenance

    CLAMART 1999 - 2000 Technicien maintenance dans le service Préventif de l'usine

  • BSN EMBALLAGE - Technicien de maintenance

    1997 - 1999 Secteur du conditionnement des bouteilles.

  • BSN EMBALLAGE - Agent de production

    1995 - 1997 Agent de production sur une IS12 3 sections ( machine de fabrication de bouteilles en verre)

  • SRE - Monteur en Réseau EDF

    1994 - 1995 Installation du réseau BT , HT et éclairage public.

  • GOUAREAU - Electricien / electromécanicien

    1993 - 1994 électricien Bâtiment. électromécanicien sur des lignes d’embouteillages mobiles.

  • PLATRES LAFARGE - AGENT DE PRODUCTION/ MECANICIEN

    1990 - 1993

  • Ford - TOURNEUR

    1990 - 1990 réalisation des cloches d'embrayages de boites à vitesses

Formations

Réseau