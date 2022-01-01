Menu

Christophe BOUCHER

SHENZHEN

En résumé

En charge de Creative Mind Electronics Ltd, entreprise basée à Hong Kong, nous nous occupons de la revente d'appareils chinois tels que smartphones, tablettes tactiles, smartwatches, accessoires (via le site internet http://www.electrofame.com ). Notre autre activité consiste à sourcer, négocier, et organiser l'import-export de produits en provenance de Chine vers de nombreux autres pays du monde (via notamment notre site internet http://www.creativemindelectronics.com ). Nous sommes toujours ouverts pour de nouveaux partenariats ou autres opportunités de business.

Mes compétences :
Physiology
Genetics
Farm management
ECommerce
Underwriting
Quality Control
Pick and Pack
Phylogenetics skills
Marketing
Manage the farm
Knowledge Based Management
DNA extraction
Assembly Plants
SEO
Social media
International business development

Entreprises

  • Rapide 3D - Business development manager

    2015 - maintenant En charge du developpement de l'entreprise. Competences cles: social marketing, crowdfunding campaigns development, quality control, logistics, web design, sales, company improvements, exhibitions, and so on. Rapide 3D est un designer et fabricant d'imprimantes 3D. http://www.rapide-3d.com

  • Education Station - Enseignant d'anglais

    2013 - 2014 Enseignement anglais pour des jeunes etant en Junior High School, soit dit niveau College pour la France

  • Creative Mind Electronics Ltd. - Co-Directeur / Co-Fondateur

    Hong Kong 2013 - maintenant e-Commerce Website (http://www.electrofame.com): Smartphones, Tablets,
    Smartwatches, Accessories (Creation and Management under Opencart Platform)

    Key Skills: Marketing strategies on Facebook and Twitter, Youtube Channel with
    video reviews, Sourcing, Logistics Organization, Advertisement Designs, Customer
    Service, Quality Control.

    Activities On Side: Wholesale Contracts with European and Indian companies
    (smartphone spare parts, computer displays, etc.), Product Sourcing, Shipment
    Organization, Video Reviews for Companies, Negotiations with Factories

  • Mexican bar - Chef & Waiter

    2013 - 2014

  • auto-entrepreneur chef à domicile - Private French tutor

    2012 - 2014

  • Birou's Plant Nursery - Worker

    2012 - 2012 (FRANCE) Worker / Seller

  • Sunshine Nurseries - Worker - Manager

    2011 - 2012 Sunshine Nurseries is a business that is based in Clarinda, 3169, VIC: Melbourne.
    Sunshine Nurseries is listed in 2 categories including: Nurseries and Gardening Products
    and Wholesale Nurseries.

    Care of plants and vegetables
    Pick/pack orders
    Work independently without any supervision

    Train new workmates

    Managing the whole nursery

  • Tuscan Path Pty Ltd - Merchandise Representative

    2011 - 2011 Tuscan Path is the world's largest supplier of natural and polished pebbles. They also
    supply many other materials such as crushed rocks, stones, glass nuggets, terracota
    and glazed pots.

    Unpack each store's regular order on the shelves (Bunning's Warehouse)
    Work independently without any supervision
    Realize the weekly orders by PDT.
    Negotiate additional sales and space allocation with key personnel

  • Into The Wild Fruitpicking - Ramasseur de Fruits

    2011 - 2011

  • Birou's Plant Nursery - Worker

    2010 - 2010 (FRANCE) Worker / Seller
    Mr Birou is a horticulturist who owns 3000 square meters of greenhouses, cultivating
    and selling flowers (between 100 and 200 species) and vegetables to stores and private
    persons

    Manage and look after the different plants
    Welcome customers and help them to choose plants

    Use plant knowledge to advise customers

  • ARDO - Fridge cleaner

    Paris 2007 - 2007 ARDO sells frozen vegetables throughout Europe. It has 14 production packing units
    in 8
    European countries. Each year, the group grows, freezes, and sells 520 000 tonnes of
    fruits, vegetables, pasta, and rice to 54 countries, with a turnover of 556mio euros.

    Clean the fridges under -20°C

  • Loqueffret - Agent Communal

    2005 - 2005 Municipal Agent
    Loqueffret is a 2770 hectares town with 437 inhabitants. It is situated in the west of
    France, in Brittany.

    Manage the town

Formations

  • National Taiwan University (Taipei)

    Taipei 2012 - 2013 Docteur en Phylogenetiques

    Non Termine.

  • University Of Antilles-Guyane

    Pointe A Pitre 2007 - 2009 Master en Biologie Tropicale

  • University Of Rennes I (Rennes)

    Rennes 2005 - 2007 Licence en Sciences Vegetales

    Relevant courses: population genetics, ecology,
    molecular biology, statistics

  • Institute Of Brest

    Brest 2003 - 2005 DUT Agronomie

    Relevant courses: plant physiology, animal physiology,
    crops systems, farm management

Réseau