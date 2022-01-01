Christophe BOUCHER

En charge de Creative Mind Electronics Ltd, entreprise basée à Hong Kong, nous nous occupons de la revente d'appareils chinois tels que smartphones, tablettes tactiles, smartwatches, accessoires (via le site internet http://www.electrofame.com ). Notre autre activité consiste à sourcer, négocier, et organiser l'import-export de produits en provenance de Chine vers de nombreux autres pays du monde (via notamment notre site internet http://www.creativemindelectronics.com ). Nous sommes toujours ouverts pour de nouveaux partenariats ou autres opportunités de business.



Mes compétences :

Physiology

Genetics

Farm management

ECommerce

Underwriting

Quality Control

Pick and Pack

Phylogenetics skills

Marketing

Manage the farm

Knowledge Based Management

DNA extraction

Assembly Plants

SEO

Social media

International business development