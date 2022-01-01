Menu

Christophe BOUILLON

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

15 years experience in Brand & Ad international Quantitative research issues, in FMCG, Automotive and Telecom. Combines working on traditional approaches (tracking, pre/post-test) with exploring Digital new ad efficiency tools.
Graduated with DEA of Marketing & Strategy from the University of Paris IX-Dauphine, fluent in English.

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Marketing
Communication
Advertising
Sondage
Market research

Entreprises

  • GfK - Directeur de departement

    Suresnes 2012 - maintenant

  • Millward Brown - Associate Client Service Director

    Paris 2007 - 2012 MILLWARD BROWN (Paris, France) Nov 2007 - present
    The information and consultancy company of the WPP group, 90 employees, 18M€ turnover

    - Head of a multi-cultural team of 6 people
    - Project coordination, execution and budget follow-up over 22 countries
    - Main & direct contact for Millward Brown’s key accounts
    - Consultancy for clients’ Marketing and Research departments on advertising effectiveness, media mix, brand equity and image tracking, based on tracking and ad-hoc quantitative projects
    - Internal monthly dashboards on business development opportunities
    - Millward Brown Paris Digital ‘Champion’: business development on company’s digital solutions, internal training, think tank

  • TNS SOFRES (Montrouge, France) - Group Manager

    2001 - 2007 TNS SOFRES (Montrouge, France)
    World Leader in market information and business insights, 1500 employees, 213M€ turnover

    - Supervision of 4 people covering a range of 19 countries
    - Direct contact for a car manufacturer’s head of Communication and Brand Identity division
    - Release of monthly KPIs on advertising effectiveness and model’s image development
    - Monthly over seas presentations to client’s local Marketing and Brand Strategy divisions
    - Organization of workshops with Media and Ad agencies dedicated to developing innovative research solutions
    - Trainer on advertising post-test solutions for the TNS Juniors Academy

Formations

Réseau