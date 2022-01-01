Christophe BOUILLON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
15 years experience in Brand & Ad international Quantitative research issues, in FMCG, Automotive and Telecom. Combines working on traditional approaches (tracking, pre/post-test) with exploring Digital new ad efficiency tools.
Graduated with DEA of Marketing & Strategy from the University of Paris IX-Dauphine, fluent in English.
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Marketing
Communication
Advertising
Sondage
Market research