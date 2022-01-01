Christophe BOUIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vigneux-de-Bretagne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am VDI Launching & Offer Support Manager for communication products at international level inside Schneider Electric.
I was also in charge of the Export Department for Direct Sales,worldwide, for the Infraplus branch.I worked before as Export Sales Manager in Corning,dealing with sales and marketing strategies,trainings, conferences abroad in english, spanish, german, russian and chinese languages for technical products and development of the activity.
Pas de formation renseignée