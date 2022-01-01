Christophe BOULANGER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Arras dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Je suis comptable de formation
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Access
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Comptabilité fournisseurs
Ciel Compta
Régularisation Fillon
Comptabilité générale
Paie
Facturation
Encaissement
Comptabilité analytique
Sage
Régularisation GMP
Ciel Paye
Microsoft Word
Régularisations PMSS
Comptabilité publique
Régularisation Allocation familiale
Rapprochement bancaire
Comptabilité clients