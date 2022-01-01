Christophe Bourbier, 33, has a decade of experience in entrepreneurship and consulting. Prior to co-founding Limonetik, Mr. Bourbier started and managed Onsite, a relational marketing consultancy and proprietary mobile telephone technology provider. He also founded PlastiSynergy, a now defunct Internet market place for cosmetic surgery professionals. He is also the founding president of the Young French Chamber of Commerce and an initiator of Cre@TV.



Mr. Bourbier was a managing consultant at Altier Consulting, where he provided operational launch support and process re-engineering expertise to mobile telephony clients. As a senior strategy and marketing consultant at Ernst & Young he launched BuildCom, an Internet market place for the construction industry, and created the development strategy for Channel Pub, a plasma screen industry marketing vehicle.