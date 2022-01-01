Menu

Christophe BOURBIER

PARIS

Christophe Bourbier, 33, has a decade of experience in entrepreneurship and consulting. Prior to co-founding Limonetik, Mr. Bourbier started and managed Onsite, a relational marketing consultancy and proprietary mobile telephone technology provider. He also founded PlastiSynergy, a now defunct Internet market place for cosmetic surgery professionals. He is also the founding president of the Young French Chamber of Commerce and an initiator of Cre@TV.

Mr. Bourbier was a managing consultant at Altier Consulting, where he provided operational launch support and process re-engineering expertise to mobile telephony clients. As a senior strategy and marketing consultant at Ernst & Young he launched BuildCom, an Internet market place for the construction industry, and created the development strategy for Channel Pub, a plasma screen industry marketing vehicle.

Entreprises

  • SFR

    maintenant

  • LimonetiK - Directeur Général

    Paris 2006 - 2008 NOTRE VISION
    Innover pour accélérer le développement des moyens de paiement non bancaires sur Internet

    NOTRE MISSION
    Permettre aux moyens de paiement non bancaires(carte de crédit, liste de mariage, carte cadeau...) :

    - d'être utilisés pour payer dans un réseau d’enseignes Internet et proposer une offre complète On Line

    - de développer leur Volume d’Affaires On Line

    - de qualifier, segmenter, fidéliser et interagir avec leur clientèle en temps réel lors de l’acte d’achat

    www.limonetik.com

  • Alteir Consulting - Managing Partner

    2004 - 2006 Conseil en Organisation & Managmenet Secteur Telco
    Mise en Oeuvre de Services Clients Off Shore pour le compte de MVNO

  • ONSITE - Directeur Général

    2004 - 2006 Développement & Gestion de Services d'information et de jeux par SMS & Audiotel
    Services distribués en Marque Blanche principalement auprès de la Presse Quotidienne Régionale

    www.onsite.fr

  • Ernst & Young Cap Gemini - Sénior

    2000 - 2004 Strategic Advisory Services - Conseils Stratégique auprès de Start Up
    Stratégie Marketing Services - Conseils en Organisation & Marketing auprès de leaders des industries Telco / Energie / Aéronautique

  • PlastiSynergy - Fondateur - Dir Opérations & Partenariats

    1999 - 2000 Place de marché dédiée aux praticiens chirurgiens permettant la gestion des achats groupés en direct auprès des fournisseurs et la gestion des stocks.

  • Ernst & Young - Consultant

    Courbevoie 1998 - 1999 Mise en Oeuvre Progiciel JDEdwards

Formations

  • University Of California San Diego UCSD (San Diego)

    San Diego 1997 - 1998 Business & Management

    Lived in UCSD International House

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 1995 - 1997 Génie Industriel

    Président BDE SynerGI

  • INP Lorraine

    Vandoeuvre Les Nancy 1993 - 1995 Mathématique / Physique

    Président BDE

