Menu

Christophe BOURGEOIS

LYON

En résumé

Professionnel international du Digital disponible de nouveau sur Lyon dans la gestion et le conseil.
Intéressé à la fois par les agences digitales renommées, les start-ups web/mobile/crossmédia, les vidéo/adver-games studios ou encore les secteurs du sport & du tourisme !

30" Career overview
✓8.5 years in the Digital including 5.5 years as a professional in blue-chip agencies & companies
- Publicis, Ogilvy, Microsoft, Canadian Army, Optus Australia... and also top boutique agencies in Lyon
- International work across EMEA, Americas & APAC regions during 4.5 years in Paris, Montreal & Sydney ✓Management of world-class full life-cycle Project/Campaign on time, awarded & as a team lead
- Experience in website, software, app, advergame, 3D, community mgt., TVC, display, eDM, DOOH, RFID, live...
✓Top-level Accounts & Products: LVMH (Luxury), Nissan, MSN Video (Media), Microsoft... in various industries
- Hotspots: Branding, Creative Technology, Video, UX, Social media, Mobile, CRM, eBusiness & eMarketing
✓Budget up to $Ms / year ($600k directly managed)
✓Responsible for countless deliveries and even 24+ markets, 50+ projects or 30+ partners at one time  ✓Digital native thriving on new challenges, level-headed, proactive, troubleshooter & easy-going

Top Skills summary
✮ Manager of Projects & Accounts/Products on a global & local scale, with tight deadlines or on long-term
✮ Team lead (up to 6 persons) experienced in hiring, training, work-split, daily follow-up & meeting driving
✮ Clever in Client/Stakeholder/Partner relationship & fulfilment, business dev., negotiation & strategy
✮ Project & Campaign designer: brief, requirements, scope, specs., forecast, estimate, proposal, booking
✮ Gantt Chart (MS Project), Macro-planning (Excel) & Finance (pricing policy, BCC, budget using) expert
✮ Waterfall & Agile methodologies (Scrum, Lean...) / tools (JIRA, Tempo, Confluence...) supporter
✮ Traffic & Prod. lead: resources/outsourcing/offshore, workflow, capacity, priorities, risks, QA, completion
✮ IA/UX enthusiast (wireframes: Visio, soon Axure/Balsamiq; eye-tracking, A/B & responsive/Litmus testing)
✮ Former developer, creative, editor (XHTML/CSS/PHP/SQL/XML/Java/C#... Photoshop, Flash, Premiere)
✮ CMS elder (Adobe CQ, Vignette, Symfony, Typo3, ePublish, Wordpress, Joomla...)
✮ Media agencies mediator: planning, inventory, traffic & dispatch (Mediamind, Camp. monitor)
✮ Content, SEO, Performance (Omniture, Google Analytics, soon Radian6) & Business (ROI, KPIs) analyst

LinkedIn Profile (including references): http://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophebourgeois

Mes compétences :
Marketing Viral
International work environments
Production management
Project Planning
Web project management
Web analytics
Digital marketing
SEO
Account Management
Ecommerce
Buzz marketing
User Experience
Rich media
Omniture
English fluent
Social Media marketing
Traffic management
Media Planning
Team Management
Online advertising
International project management
Campaign Management
New Business Development
Digital strategy
Ebusiness
CRM / e CRM
Mobile devices
Interactive Marketing
New Media
Social Media
Digital Video
Display advertising
KPI monitoring
Digital branding
Branded content
Social networking

Entreprises

  • Optus - Senior & Lead Digital Project Manager / Producer (Sydney, AUS)

    2014 - 2014 2nd Telco. in Australia, part of SingTel, major mobile operator in Asia and Africa (477M customers). Vision to become the most loved service brand in Australia with a leading customer experience.

    Awarded Team Lead (up to 6 Producers) on the delivery of the Digital project #1 at Optus, the Customer centric redesign of the operator website optus.com.au. Focus: IA/UX/design, mobile, CMS (Vignette), content/TOV, SEO
    In charge of the relationship both with the Digital division & the external agency (for the design). A/B tests.
    Agile methods (Sprints, Product Backlog, User stories, Task board, Acceptance criteria, Daily standup, Sprint review/retrospective, Release plan), tools (JIRA..) & team. Attention on the work-split, capacity & completion.

  • Wunderman - Mid-Senior Digital Project Manager / Producer (Sydney, AUS)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2013 In charge of campaigns on the Microsoft Account: Surface 2, Bing… (global, 360°, display or emailing)
    Requirements, Strategy, Media plan, Costs, Creative direction, Prod. in-house & off-shore in APAC, Dispatch
    Launched the global Surface Ad. campaign with UM: DOOH, Custom placements, Pre-roll.. based on the TVC
    Managed the local Bing Ad. campaign ($50k+): eDMs, Display (MREC, Skyscraper…), LinkedIn Delivered 7 others campaigns: 40+ responsive eDMs (Litmus tested), banners, websites update

  • Asia & Australia - Adventurer, Social networker & Photographer

    2013 - 2013 Wanting to go abroad again, I left France with a friend and travelled along 15+ steps in Asia & 17000+ km all around Australia to reach Sydney. A great project shared with a community using social content on a Blog, Facebook & Libertrip. A Pinterest concept is also in progress.

  • DIGITAS France - International Digital Account & Project Manager (Paris, FR)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 - Coordination entre l'équipe fonctionnelle (~20 Chefs de projets) et international (8 « Client Partners » des Regional Business Units de Nissan Europe) de D2NA, la Digitas Dialog Nissan Agency incluant ~75 personnes travaillant pour le compte de Nissan Europe
    - Organisation et reporting du plan de sortie des 25 pays Européens de Nissan pour tous les projets (~50 en parallèle)
    - Gestion et formation d'une assistante
    - Gestion des vagues/bursts des campagnes/TVC des pays avec l'agence media (OMD)
    - Gestion de projet des spécificités locales et support sur les évènements majeurs : Salons de l'automobile de Genêve et Paris, The big turn on - la campagne européenne pour la LEAF (voir http://the-big-turn-on.co.uk), ...

  • DIGITAS France - International Digital Project Manager / Producer (Paris, FR)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - Membre de l'équipe internationale de DNA (~75 personnes), la Digitas Nissan Agency incluant ~75 personnes travaillant seulement pour le compte de Nissan Europe (www.nissan.com ...)
    - Gestion et livraison de +1000 Localisations pour 25 pays Européens
    - Suivi de plusieurs CMS Managers (~5 personnes, CMS: Adobe CQ)
    - Gestion de projet du module eCRM v1 de Nissan « YOU+Nissan », www.nissan.co.uk/GB/en/YouPlus.html
    - Coordination avec Digitas UK pour la mise en place du sponsoring hiver 2011 de Nissan Europe

  • Microsoft - International Digital Video Product Manager & Producer (Paris, FR)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2009 - 2010 - Gestion, lien et suivi avec les équipes internationales US et Europe/EMEA
    - Gestion de MSN Vidéo FR (http://video.fr.msn.com), ses projets multimédia quotidiens et son évolution : lancement de la plateforme v5, intégration d'une Web TV dans le Windows Media Center, 1er Live des Elections régionales, Custom player, Flux RSS, Nouvelles Chaînes, gestion du SEO, du trafic & des streams (Omniture, Northstar)
    - Gestion des produits publicitaires MSN Vidéo (corner, pre-roll, ads, skins…), gestion de l'inventaire (Ad Reports...), coordination et mise en place avec la régie (MS Advertising)
    - Gestion des nouveaux contenus et partenaires : MTV, M6, L’Equipe, Radio France, RTL, Allociné…

  • ISOBAR - International Digital Project Manager / Producer (Paris, FR)

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2010 Prestataire international externalisé à Microsoft - cf détails ci-dessous

  • OgilvyOne Paris - Chef de projet Digital/Média (Paris, FR)

    2009 - 2009 - Compte client Hennessy (Cognac de Luxe, Groupe LVMH : Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton) : Gestion de projet (in & off shore) sur le site full flash www.Hennessy.com, lancement de plusieurs localisations mondiales en parallèle (Chine, Hong-Kong, Malaysie, Taiwan, Vietnam, Russie, Japon …)
    - Compte client Cisco (leader mondiale en Telecom/IT) : Gestion longue durée (5 mois) de la campagne 360° "Human Network Effect" (portail communautaire www.Human-network.fr, émission hebdomadaire "Partagerons nos idées" sur BFM TV, emailing mensuel…) > 4 emails & 20 émissions réalisés, 140 candidats recrutés.., Conception-Gestion de la campagne de display interactif sur zdnet.fr du Spam-Blocker, Gestion du doublage de vidéos de démonstrations produits
    - Autres comptes : Unicef (Recettage), Mutuelle générale (Conception, Recommandation), Fisher Price (Costing)

  • E-magineurs - Chef de projet Multimedia Junior (Lyon, FR)

    Lyon 2008 - 2008 - Conception-Gestion de projet et relations clients :
    www.Fima.fr (Catalogue en ligne), Valenciennes (Portail culturel)
    - Edition graphique et flash (déclinaisons, Animations), Découpage de gabarits et Intégration Web (Typo 3) du site www.CRT.asso.fr (Corporate) et de la newsletter Festival d'Aix
    - Pré-Production (réflexion, concept, scénario d'intention, synopsis, ...), Tournage-Montage et Post-Production (étalonnage, authoring DVD...) pour Sessa (pub pour Yachts de luxe) Lyon-Dubaï City (Film de présentation du projet d'urbanisme) & Heineken (interne)

  • Advisa Agence Digitale - (Assistant) Chef de projet Web/eMarketing (Lyon, FR)

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2007 - Réponse à une dizaine d'appels d’offres avec reco. & propal (benchmark, arborescence, story-board, zoning avec MS Visio) : Candyupup (Site évènementiel), ASSE Kids (Portail communautaire pour enfants), File dans ta chambre (E-commerce), Maison Alsace (Portail), Coca-cola...
    - Suivi client & Gestion de projet avec une équipe de production à distance pour www.ArianeDeco.fr (E-commerce, 1er site de linge de maisons personnalisable), www.Uponor.fr (Corporate), www.pinata-balloon.com…
    - E-Marketing (e-mailing, référencement, positionnement, jeu en ligne) & Analyse de trafic : www.Burgundy-Hills.com

  • Division des SI, Ecole des Langues - Base militaire de St-Jean - Canada - Analyste Développeur (Montréal, CA)

    2006 - 2006 - Développement (C# et XML) d'un système d'enseignement de l'anglais pour le personnel militaire international

  • Private, N/A - Webmaster & Community Manager - Hobby (Lyon, FR)

    2004 - 2006 Animation & Management of Communities from 10 to 50 persons on several hubs/platforms & forums.
    Webmastering on various forums & websites.

Formations

  • Université Toulon

    La Garde 2008 - 2009 Master 2 en Ingénierie des Médias

    - Co-responsable d’1 agence de 24 étudiants pendant 5 mois (création pour le Conseil Général du Var de produits rich média/interactif : plateforme web utilisable avec la console Wii, l'iPhone et divers objets multimédia...)

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin Ecole Universitaire de Management

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 Graduate Degree, Management, Major in Management and Communication

    - English seminar about Negotiation at work,
    - Study on the Viral & Buzz marketing,
    - Creation of a new Fanta product (strat., identity, media plan, website...)
    - Video report on the branding at the Lyon 3 University

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2006 - 2007 Bachelor degree, ICT, Major in Web and Information Technologies

    Licence ATII - - E-business website production (PHP) for the Night-Tech company

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2006 DUT Informatique

    - Création d’un site de gestion (en Java et JSP) pour une société Canadienne en téléphonie IP

Réseau