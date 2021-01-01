Christophe BOURGEOIS

Professionnel international du Digital disponible de nouveau sur Lyon dans la gestion et le conseil.
Intéressé à la fois par les agences digitales renommées, les start-ups web/mobile/crossmédia, les vidéo/adver-games studios ou encore les secteurs du sport & du tourisme !
30" Career overview
✓8.5 years in the Digital including 5.5 years as a professional in blue-chip agencies & companies
- Publicis, Ogilvy, Microsoft, Canadian Army, Optus Australia... and also top boutique agencies in Lyon
- International work across EMEA, Americas & APAC regions during 4.5 years in Paris, Montreal & Sydney ✓Management of world-class full life-cycle Project/Campaign on time, awarded & as a team lead
- Experience in website, software, app, advergame, 3D, community mgt., TVC, display, eDM, DOOH, RFID, live...
✓Top-level Accounts & Products: LVMH (Luxury), Nissan, MSN Video (Media), Microsoft... in various industries
- Hotspots: Branding, Creative Technology, Video, UX, Social media, Mobile, CRM, eBusiness & eMarketing
✓Budget up to $Ms / year ($600k directly managed)
✓Responsible for countless deliveries and even 24+ markets, 50+ projects or 30+ partners at one time ✓Digital native thriving on new challenges, level-headed, proactive, troubleshooter & easy-going
Top Skills summary
✮ Manager of Projects & Accounts/Products on a global & local scale, with tight deadlines or on long-term
✮ Team lead (up to 6 persons) experienced in hiring, training, work-split, daily follow-up & meeting driving
✮ Clever in Client/Stakeholder/Partner relationship & fulfilment, business dev., negotiation & strategy
✮ Project & Campaign designer: brief, requirements, scope, specs., forecast, estimate, proposal, booking
✮ Gantt Chart (MS Project), Macro-planning (Excel) & Finance (pricing policy, BCC, budget using) expert
✮ Waterfall & Agile methodologies (Scrum, Lean...) / tools (JIRA, Tempo, Confluence...) supporter
✮ Traffic & Prod. lead: resources/outsourcing/offshore, workflow, capacity, priorities, risks, QA, completion
✮ IA/UX enthusiast (wireframes: Visio, soon Axure/Balsamiq; eye-tracking, A/B & responsive/Litmus testing)
✮ Former developer, creative, editor (XHTML/CSS/PHP/SQL/XML/Java/C#... Photoshop, Flash, Premiere)
✮ CMS elder (Adobe CQ, Vignette, Symfony, Typo3, ePublish, Wordpress, Joomla...)
✮ Media agencies mediator: planning, inventory, traffic & dispatch (Mediamind, Camp. monitor)
✮ Content, SEO, Performance (Omniture, Google Analytics, soon Radian6) & Business (ROI, KPIs) analyst
LinkedIn Profile (including references): http://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophebourgeois
Mes compétences :
Marketing Viral
International work environments
Production management
Project Planning
Web project management
Web analytics
Digital marketing
SEO
Account Management
Ecommerce
Buzz marketing
User Experience
Rich media
Omniture
English fluent
Social Media marketing
Traffic management
Media Planning
Team Management
Online advertising
International project management
Campaign Management
New Business Development
Digital strategy
Ebusiness
CRM / e CRM
Mobile devices
Interactive Marketing
New Media
Social Media
Digital Video
Display advertising
KPI monitoring
Digital branding
Branded content
Social networking