Christophe BOURGEOIS

Professionnel international du Digital disponible de nouveau sur Lyon dans la gestion et le conseil.

Intéressé à la fois par les agences digitales renommées, les start-ups web/mobile/crossmédia, les vidéo/adver-games studios ou encore les secteurs du sport & du tourisme !



30" Career overview

✓8.5 years in the Digital including 5.5 years as a professional in blue-chip agencies & companies

- Publicis, Ogilvy, Microsoft, Canadian Army, Optus Australia... and also top boutique agencies in Lyon

- International work across EMEA, Americas & APAC regions during 4.5 years in Paris, Montreal & Sydney ✓Management of world-class full life-cycle Project/Campaign on time, awarded & as a team lead

- Experience in website, software, app, advergame, 3D, community mgt., TVC, display, eDM, DOOH, RFID, live...

✓Top-level Accounts & Products: LVMH (Luxury), Nissan, MSN Video (Media), Microsoft... in various industries

- Hotspots: Branding, Creative Technology, Video, UX, Social media, Mobile, CRM, eBusiness & eMarketing

✓Budget up to $Ms / year ($600k directly managed)

✓Responsible for countless deliveries and even 24+ markets, 50+ projects or 30+ partners at one time  ✓Digital native thriving on new challenges, level-headed, proactive, troubleshooter & easy-going



Top Skills summary

✮ Manager of Projects & Accounts/Products on a global & local scale, with tight deadlines or on long-term

✮ Team lead (up to 6 persons) experienced in hiring, training, work-split, daily follow-up & meeting driving

✮ Clever in Client/Stakeholder/Partner relationship & fulfilment, business dev., negotiation & strategy

✮ Project & Campaign designer: brief, requirements, scope, specs., forecast, estimate, proposal, booking

✮ Gantt Chart (MS Project), Macro-planning (Excel) & Finance (pricing policy, BCC, budget using) expert

✮ Waterfall & Agile methodologies (Scrum, Lean...) / tools (JIRA, Tempo, Confluence...) supporter

✮ Traffic & Prod. lead: resources/outsourcing/offshore, workflow, capacity, priorities, risks, QA, completion

✮ IA/UX enthusiast (wireframes: Visio, soon Axure/Balsamiq; eye-tracking, A/B & responsive/Litmus testing)

✮ Former developer, creative, editor (XHTML/CSS/PHP/SQL/XML/Java/C#... Photoshop, Flash, Premiere)

✮ CMS elder (Adobe CQ, Vignette, Symfony, Typo3, ePublish, Wordpress, Joomla...)

✮ Media agencies mediator: planning, inventory, traffic & dispatch (Mediamind, Camp. monitor)

✮ Content, SEO, Performance (Omniture, Google Analytics, soon Radian6) & Business (ROI, KPIs) analyst



LinkedIn Profile (including references): http://fr.linkedin.com/in/christophebourgeois



Mes compétences :

Marketing Viral

International work environments

Production management

Project Planning

Web project management

Web analytics

Digital marketing

SEO

Account Management

Ecommerce

Buzz marketing

User Experience

Rich media

Omniture

English fluent

Social Media marketing

Traffic management

Media Planning

Team Management

Online advertising

International project management

Campaign Management

New Business Development

Digital strategy

Ebusiness

CRM / e CRM

Mobile devices

Interactive Marketing

New Media

Social Media

Digital Video

Display advertising

KPI monitoring

Digital branding

Branded content

Social networking