Christophe BOYER

Mes compétences :
BdD
Chimie
EDMS
Electricité
Électrotechnique
GED
GPR
LIMS
Microsoft SQL
ONG
Oracle
Entreprises
IEC - International Electrotechnical Commission
- Technical Officer
2012 - maintenantFollow-up & Coordination of the development of International Standards for the following Technical Committees:
- TC 10 Fluids for electrotechnical applications
- TC 14 Power transformers
- TC 18 Electrical installations of ships and of mobile and fixed offshore units
- TC 20 Electric cables
- TC 21 Secondary cells and batteries
- TC 36 Insulators
- TC 38 Instrument transformers
- TC 46 Cables, wires, waveguides, R.F. connectors
- TC 59 Performance of household and similar electrical appliances
- TC 80 Maritime navigation and radiocommunication equipment and systems
IECEE
- Technical Officer
2010 - 2012IECEE, Worldwide System for Conformity Testing and Certification
of Electrotechnical Equipment and Components
In recognition of the need to facilitate international trade in electrical equipment, primarily intended for use in homes, offices, workshops, healthcare facilities and similar locations, for benefit of consumers, industries, authorities etc, and to provide convenience for manufacturers and other users of the services provided by various National Certification Bodies (NCBs), an international Scheme is operated by the IECEE (IEC System for Conformity testing and Certification of Electrotechnical Equipment and Components), known as the CB Scheme.
International Electrotechnical Commission
- IT Project Manager
2006 - 2010La Commission Electrotechnique Internationale (CEI) est une organisation mondiale qui élabore et publie des normes internationales pour tout ce qui a trait à l'électricité, à l'électronique et aux technologies apparentées.
Site web : www.iec.ch
Développement d'applications WEB sur Oracle (APEX):
- gestion des enregistrements d'experts pour le General Meeting annuel.
- gestion des données concernant les différents comités et experts
INNOVATICA SA
- Consultant intégrateur LIMS
2002 - 2006Innovatica SA, située à Genève, est une société du groupe ALTRAN.
www.innovatica.ch
Missions chez Firmenich, industrie des arômes et parfums.
www.firmenich.com
1. Développement du module financier d’une application de gestion de formules chimiques (CoreDB), lors de la migration de l’application de Progress vers Oracle9i.
2. Intégration et paramétrage d'un LIMS (SQL*LIMS d'Applied Biosystems) sur Oracle8i, afin de gérer les données des laboratoires de contrôle qualité et de recherche et développement.
. Migration des données vers une nouvelle version logicielle et fusion des instances de Genève et des USA.
. Configuration du produit pour répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs, notamment pour déployer l’outil à l’international (27 filiales) : rationalisation des méthodes de travail et des flux d’informations pour les différents laboratoires.
. Analyse et développement de la partie du progiciel spécifique au client.
. Mise en place d'un datawarehouse avec reporting Business Objects pour des études statistiques
CERN Laboratoire Européen en Physique des Particules
- Etudiant puis Service National de Coopération
2000 - 2002CERN : www.cern.ch
Activités:
. Analyse et modélisation de Systèmes EDMS (Engineering Data Management System).
. Développement d'un logiciel d’édition et de formatage du cartouche des dessins techniques sur le WEB en liaison avec des bases de données Oracle.
.Elaboration d’un Plan d’Assurance Qualité.
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)