Christophe BRIAND
Christophe BRIAND
GUILDFORD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Analytic
International
International mobility
Mobility
USA
Entreprises
4 th Dimension innovation Ltd
- Data Analyst
2013 - maintenant
calls stats, stats on conversion of insurance referrals into hires and repairs. Productivity trends and patterns.
Siemens - Frimley.
- Project controller
Saint-Denis
2012 - 2013
control of cost budget variances for windfarms installation under contract in the UK.
Chesney's Stoves
- Marketing researcher
2012 - 2012
Study of french wood burning stove market. Present government tax incentives, distribution channels, current national stock and expected demand in line with environmental policies.
SEEDA
- Comptable
2007 - 2011
oversee european projects finance. (Infrastructure)
Poujoulat UK
- Chef comptable/Accounts Manager
2005 - 2007
Responsable departement comptabilite
Formations
BPP ACCA (Londres)
Londres
2010 - 2011
Financial & Management Accounting
ACCA - Equivalent DECS
Comptabilite
Guildford College (Guildford)
Guildford
2001 - 2002
Comptabilite
BTS comptabilite avec AAT (niveau intermediaire)
Westminster College( Kings College) (Londres)
Londres
1991 - 1994
Direction Commerciale Hoteliere
