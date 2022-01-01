Christophe BULARD

-
Nespresso HQ
- International HR Business Partner Zone AOA
2015 - maintenant
-
Nespresso HQ
- HR Business Partner
2013 - 2015
Mission: As a Business Co-pilot for International commercial Dept., drive optimal business performance in terms of Organizational design, Change Management, Talent management, individual and team performance, Compensation and Employee relations
- Lead Organization Design assessing current Commercial organization for HQ (ie. Skills & competencies, structure, costs …), anticipate and define with internal stakeholders the future organizational steps required to better support our markets business evolution.
- Implement change management to ensure the implementation of defined future organization in an efficient & smooth approach and HR process/actions
- Coach Managers to develop their leadership skills, HR capabilities & employee life cycle activities and Guide managers in their people related decisions
- Drive the Talent Management and Succession Planning processes, attract & retain talents, ensure quality of Individual development plans, build & animate platform for talents development and ensure Talent assessment process reliability (TPMS)
- Ensure succession plan process from key position identification to action plan follow-up consistency and efficiency and anticipate organization evolution in Succession Plan
- Manage Performance Management & follow up on HR efficiency dashboards
- Coach and support managers on C&B activities and inform C&B SPOC with all the elements supporting the remuneration activities through Mercer/IPE3 methodology
- Participate to ad hoc project for group alignment process
-
Nestlé
- Recruitment Partner
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2011 - 2013
Mission: As a Recruitment Partner I am in charge to provide expertise and support to our Corporate Head Office in all recruitments,
My main responsibilities are to:
- Act as the Lead Recruiter for assigned roles at the Corporate Head Office and for others Nestlé entities in Switzerland.
- Propose the most suitable recruitment strategy and define the job description reflecting technical competences & soft skills for the role agreed with the line manager
- Advise on appropriate sourcing channels or methods and liaise with external/internal partners
- Lead the interview process up to candidate selection and manage offers done to candidates
- Contribute to ad hoc recruitment related projects
-
Confidential
- Branch manager-HR consultant
2010 - 2011
Mission: Lead the industrial branch development working on worldwide mandates
-Manage the life cycle of recruiting process for middle management and executive positions mainly for Finance, sales &marketing, IT and Supply chain role into healthcare, luxury goods industry and some others industrial sectors
-Develop strategic relationships with EMEA HR team and Board committee partner.
-Pipeline development and recruitment sourcing strategies through conventional and non-conventional methods of recruitment.
-
Solutions Driven
- Country Manager acting as HR consultant - Administrative and Finance Manager
2008 - 2009
Mission: Lead Company restructuring with finance, administration and HR management. Drive change management with HR & business development, legal and financial audit/recovery
-Manage the P&L and 6 HR consultants (Contingency and RPO)
-Reporting (weekly monthly and yearly) – responsibility over content, explanations of variances, rolling forecasts, etc) to be produced in time and with quality information. Manage Aged Debt & Credit Control and ensure the daily cash management with proper follow-up of receivables and effective recoveries. Ensure all payments to third parties are made in due terms. Improving control and conditions of receivables / payables. Preparations of the yearly budgets and provide costing details in the support of Sales Bids and customer requests for proposals (RFP).
-Manage Performance review (KPI), internal recruitment process, internal termination process, training and development and payroll (outsourced)
-Overall responsibility for developing both Managed HR Services & Contingency business streams by defining strategic planning in terms of sector/service offering mix (contingency & RPO). Provide best class HR services quality level to International clients, hiring profiles from middle to executive management level and manage the end to end process including advertising, client liaisons, negotiation of rates/fees, confirmation, communication of offers and referencing.
-Develop strategic relationships with EMEA HR team and client Business leaders and to ensure staffing strategies are in line with business needs by supervising the work of European Talent Sourcing partner on client site, making sure that deliverables are met
-Recruitment and headhunting for headquarters in Europe with life cycle of recruiting process management for middle management and executive positions. Candidate selection by travelling in Europe based on CBI (Competency Based Interviewing) and Decision analysis (+Case study)
-
Michael Page International
- Senior Consultant
2007 - 2008
Mission: Lead new division implementation from scratch with portfolio management, implementation of communication plan and dealing with recruitment for middle management and executive positions for banking and industrial sector
-Team management with Budget planning, reporting, KPI follow up and revenue analysis
-Lead branch development exceeding objectives with weakly reports to managers
-Recruitment and headhunting for headquarters in Switzerland, client portfolio development and management, profile expected definition with clients and recruitment budgeting.
-Writing recruitment offers and contracts, candidate‘s interviews & selection, salary negotiation and reference checks
-
Yves Saint Laurent (Gucci Group)
- EDI coordinateur /ERP project manager
Paris
2001 - 2006
EDI coordinator/ERP project Manager n charge to set up EDI dept/procedures worldwide and to coordinate projects and data flow as mainly exposed below.
JDA implementation for YSL & Emerging Brand (Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, Alexander MC Queen )
• Management of merchandise flow for European Stores (STS, ICT, RTV, Inventories, sales audit) in accordance with IAS-IFRS (IAS2) with Advanced Store Replenishment tool allowing SKU level management.
• Project coordination and Interface role between MIS dept based in Italy and Business units worldwide using a business model already implemented for previous brands. Interface’s roles between MIS worldwide and users or dept managers - Help IT and BU to built reporting (BI, CRM)
• Users needs collection and bring support to define the rules to implement on new ERP system, depending specifications of each company -
• Set up Interfaces, test and valid results before to insert developments on production (testing & validation)
• Implement new procedures based BPR concepts in order to implement or optimize some processes and check the data flow respect and data integrity with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), creating the EDI procedure manual for the group
• Manage and implement new data flow for new distribution flow (e.g. new store or new vendor or new category of product e.g. YSL’s watches collection) for all regions (US, Europe, Asia, Japan)
• EDI Coordination Worldwide on JDA Merchandise Management System / STEALTH (SCM system based in Italy and Switzerland) - Responsible for end to end management of EDI processes and supervise and coordinate all the World Wide data flow including receipt, controlling, reporting of inbound and outbound EDI transmissions with zero defects on Price/Cost Management, Sales Analysis, Warehousing, ASN, Sales update from POS , product release, order management, STS and Intercompany transfer management taking care of VAT issue.
• Accountability to manage Master Data processes and procedures to ensure Master Data is collected, updated and maintained (SKU database maintenance, Pricing, PO, Sales, Inventory data flow)
• Define timing plan for data flow for each collection and coordinate all the dept involved (merchandising & buying dept, customer service, pricing office, Licensing Dept)
• Aging coordination (flagging phase) and implementation of Markdown sales in touch with the Group’s financial controller.
• Adapt and control the procedures in touch with Group retail controllers. Decrease Markdown sales procedure set up from 15 days to 4 days (with SOP guidance)