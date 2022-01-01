Christophe BULARD

Multi experienced generalist profile used to work in matrix organization into international culture. Experienced in management of luxury brands projects internationally with extensive global financial, HR, supply chain, inventory management and retail operation experiences. Successfully managed project, team and budget by setting and achieving goals. Open-minded team player with strong communication and managerial skills. Able to handle multi-tasks under pressure with strong analytical and logical working approach. Pragmatic and conceptual way to work with vision to improve efficiency based on efficient time management and organizational ability.



Specialties:

•Middle management and Executive level International recruitment (contingency and RPO)

•People, budget and project management

•ERP/ EDI project ,business analysis and inventory control for Luxury goods industry (SCM, Finance, Retail, IC)



Mes compétences :

Financial analysis

Luxe

Business analyst

Recrutement

Budgeting

EDI

IT

Ressources Humaines