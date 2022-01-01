Christophe CASABONNE

Menu

En résumé

Impact investment, sustainability and energy markets.
INDIA,ASIA,EUROPE.

Philanthropic investor and entrepreneur with three years experience in impact investment, microcredit and social business in India.

Accomplished executive manager with overall 20 years of experience in energy commodity supply,trading and risk management wolrdwide. General manager for three and half years and more than 10 years of experience in increasing profitability and expanding market share for a commodity supply,trading and risk management corporation that belongs to the family-owned world’s largest dedicated distributor of liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

Proven record of success driving sustainable economic development through the founding and leadership of an endowment fund that forms small privately owned businesses in socially disadvantaged communities.

Skilled at building strategic partnerships that enhance the development of both large and small businesses. Adept at coordinating and overseeing culturally diverse and widely distributed project teams. Successfully led teams in Asia, Western and Central Europe.

In-depth, hands-on knowledge of Indian and Asian culture and business practices.

Fluent in French (mother tongue) and English.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
emerging markets
investing
Management
microcrédit
New business development
Partnership
Planning
Process
Process improvement
Risk management
Strategic
Strategic planning
Strategy
Strategy Management

Entreprises

  • BLENDED VALUE FRANCE - MANAGING DIRECTOR

    2012 - maintenant Acting as a strategic and operational adviser&consultant to corporates in the field of impact investment/renewable energies/energy efficiency&savings, seeking to leverage the greatest impact and performance ( financial,social and environmental) from their investments or operations.

    Currently advising "Economie d'Energie", French leading service company in the field of energy saving certificates(ESC) to structure and offer its customers a full fledged project-to-market risk management value proposition. And to engage for the search of a partnership in Asian economies that are engaged in energy intensity reduction plan through market based mechanisms.

  • CREDIT@PEOPLE - Founder&president

    2009 - maintenant CREDIT@PEOPLE is an endowment fund dedicated to forming and developing micro-enterprises in partnership with local NGOs to enhance economic development activities for rural women in emerging countries.

    CC is managing a philanthropical investment fund that supports the formation and sustainable development of women-run small businesses in rural villages. Lead a 4-member operational team and a supervisory board of 11 involved in a slow-growth and quality-orientated project. Control the economic supply chain from providing start-up funds to establishing checking accounts.

    Major Contributions:
    • Developped qualitative microcredit and social entrepreneurship to establish 12 rural women-run micro-enterprises with 182 women and 5 NGO partners with a 100% repayment ratio in India.

  • SHV GAS SUPPLY&RISK MANAGEMENT - General manager

    2005 - 2008 SHV GAS Supply&Risk management is a leading supply, trading and risk management corporation that belongs to the world’s largest family-owned dedicated distributor of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), employing 13,500 people, with operations in 27 countries and an annual turnover in excess of €5B.

    General Manager (2005-2008)
    Managed all operations for 3 companies in Paris, Singapore and Vienna. Supervised 50 employees including a 6-member management team. Directed the implementation of global ICT, risk management and operation support teams in the 3 locations. Developed and directed the implementation of policies and procedures. Formulated growth strategy in keeping with the scope of activities and risks approved by the SHV Executive Board and the company’s shareholders. Implemented regulatory compliance requirements.

    Major Contributions:
    • Formed a company from scratch and developed it into a supply, trading and risk-management firm with business units in 3 countries and 7 book companies.
    • Grew turnover by 50% in 3.5 years to reach $3B during a period of highly unstable market environments and stabilized or increased net income to $ 15-20M.
    • Led the rise of SHV Gas Supply and Risk Management to the ranks of the top 10 supply, trading and risk management companies in the LPG trading industry.
    • Integrated back-office&IT services of the 3 locations, thus improving S&RM’s control and functional management.
    • Created and delivered more than 50 presentations and road shows a year to sister business units and external clients on risk management and supply strategies.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau