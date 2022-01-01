Christophe CASABONNE

Impact investment, sustainability and energy markets.

INDIA,ASIA,EUROPE.



Philanthropic investor and entrepreneur with three years experience in impact investment, microcredit and social business in India.



Accomplished executive manager with overall 20 years of experience in energy commodity supply,trading and risk management wolrdwide. General manager for three and half years and more than 10 years of experience in increasing profitability and expanding market share for a commodity supply,trading and risk management corporation that belongs to the family-owned world’s largest dedicated distributor of liquid petroleum gas (LPG).



Proven record of success driving sustainable economic development through the founding and leadership of an endowment fund that forms small privately owned businesses in socially disadvantaged communities.



Skilled at building strategic partnerships that enhance the development of both large and small businesses. Adept at coordinating and overseeing culturally diverse and widely distributed project teams. Successfully led teams in Asia, Western and Central Europe.



In-depth, hands-on knowledge of Indian and Asian culture and business practices.



Fluent in French (mother tongue) and English.



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

emerging markets

investing

Management

microcrédit

New business development

Partnership

Planning

Process

Process improvement

Risk management

Strategic

Strategic planning

Strategy

Strategy Management