Christophe CASTELLO

Experienced Producer with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Skilled in Diffusion,

Communication, Film, Graphic Design, and Corporate Communications. Strong arts and design professional.



Corporate producer

in charge of Airbus and Airbus Group audiovisual and graphical productions projects



Producing vidéos, clips, interviews and films tailored to targeted audience based on internal, corporate and external scope contents regarding Airbus global communication guidelines.

Graphical and concept creation for internal Hr campaign regarding the global consistency of Airbus Group strategy.



