Christophe CASTELLO

Toulouse

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Experienced Producer with a demonstrated history of working in the media production industry. Skilled in Diffusion,
Communication, Film, Graphic Design, and Corporate Communications. Strong arts and design professional.

Corporate producer
in charge of Airbus and Airbus Group audiovisual and graphical productions projects

Producing vidéos, clips, interviews and films tailored to targeted audience based on internal, corporate and external scope contents regarding Airbus global communication guidelines.
Graphical and concept creation for internal Hr campaign regarding the global consistency of Airbus Group strategy.

Mes compétences :
Édition
Création
Vente
Communication
Graphisme
Production audiovisuelle

Entreprises

  • Master Films - Directeur de production

    Toulouse 2011 - maintenant Corporate Producer
    in charge of Airbus audiovisual and graphical productions projects

    Producing vidéos, clips, interviews and films tailored to targeted audience based on internal, corporate and external scope contents regarding Airbus global communication guidelines.
    Graphical and concept creation for internal Hr campaign regarding the global consistency of Airbus strategy.

    ...........................................
    Création - Production - Diffusion
    www.masterfilms.fr

    Master Films Toulouse
    7, rue Michel Labrousse
    31100 Toulouse
    +33 (0)5 34 60 22 22

    Master Films Paris
    21 boulevard de Grenelle
    75015 Paris
    +33 (0)1 74 90 37 79
    ...........................................
    Suivez nous également sur :

  • Pavillon Noir - Gérant

    2007 - 2010

  • Club de la communication Midi Pyrénées - Vice président délégué, Administrateur

    2005 - 2007

  • Arts Graphiques et Publicité - Responsable du développement

    1997 - 2006

  • Transfermania - Gérant

    1994 - 1997

  • Groupe Imprimatique - Attaché commercial

    1989 - 1993

Formations

Réseau