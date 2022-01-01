Christophe CELARD

London2014 - maintenantCliquez pour modifier la description du posteBusiness Development focused on eastern markets Russia/CIS - Caucasus and Caspian regions
Recruitment of IT Experts trough CEE and CIS
Full recruitment cycle management and budgeting, sourcing and assessment of appropriate candidates, from initial contact to on boarding and follow up after hire
Wide scale and exec assignments, sourcing of both local and expatriate candidates
Talent acquisition on ERP & CRM technologies from Consultant to Director level
Michael Page Russia Moscow
- Recruitment Consultant
2012 - 2013Cliquez pour modifier la description du posteRecruitment Consultant with a focus on Russian Heavy Industry, with a focus on Oil&Gas, mining, automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing
Business Development and key account management responsibility through Russia and International
Full recruitment cycle ownership and budgeting
Mid-Level and Executive search assignments, from Sales and Marketing Managers to Country Manager using various search channels down to direct approach
Michael Page Executive Search New York
- Research Associate
2011 - 2012Cliquez pour modifier la description du posteExecutive Search division in New York City, covering all the US: Specialized on searches for CEO, General Managers, Sales Directors, Marketing Directors, Industrial Directors, CFO and Business Units Directors.