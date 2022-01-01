Menu

Christophe CELARD

London

Recrutement IT
Gestion des talents
Recrutement
Recrutement cadres

  • K2 Partnering Solutions - Senior Recruitment Associate

    London 2014 - maintenant Business Development focused on eastern markets Russia/CIS - Caucasus and Caspian regions

    Recruitment of IT Experts trough CEE and CIS
    Full recruitment cycle management and budgeting, sourcing and assessment of appropriate candidates, from initial contact to on boarding and follow up after hire
    Wide scale and exec assignments, sourcing of both local and expatriate candidates
    Talent acquisition on ERP & CRM technologies from Consultant to Director level

  • Michael Page Russia Moscow - Recruitment Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Recruitment Consultant with a focus on Russian Heavy Industry, with a focus on Oil&Gas, mining, automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing

    Business Development and key account management responsibility through Russia and International
    Full recruitment cycle ownership and budgeting
    Mid-Level and Executive search assignments, from Sales and Marketing Managers to Country Manager using various search channels down to direct approach

  • Michael Page Executive Search New York - Research Associate

    2011 - 2012 Executive Search division in New York City, covering all the US: Specialized on searches for CEO, General Managers, Sales Directors, Marketing Directors, Industrial Directors, CFO and Business Units Directors.

