Christophe CHANTALOU

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptabilité
Adaptability
Curiosité
Curiosity
Dynamism
Dynamisme
Esprit d'équipe
Réactivité
Team Spirit

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Infrastructures - Ingénieur Méthodeq

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - maintenant Développement d'outils spéciaux,
    Organisation générale de chantier/projet de type champ éolien en mer

  • EIFFAGE TP - Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2016

  • Personal project - Responsable

    2012 - 2012 Renovation of a 50m² part of a residence for students in Paris

    Design and work part

    Many steps have been planned and done:

    - Wreckage
    - Partitions
    - Masonry
    - Suspending ceiling
    - Rendering / Coating
    - Plumbing
    - Electricity
    - Joinery
    - Painting

  • MANPOWER - Construction Manager Assitant

    Nanterre cedex 2011 - 2011 Renovation site of the "Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" in Paris. I was working in a PRADEAU & MORIN team which was the company in charge of the field.

    What I did is a complete update of a part in the administrative records that have been left behind. (1 month)

  • AIRBUS - Designer

    Blagnac 2010 - 2011 Final year project :
    In charged of designing and manufacturing a torque tool prototype using mecatronics.

  • S.A.S (Société Armatures Spéciales) - Construction Manager

    2010 - 2010 Internship as an engineer assistant on the Water-treatment Plant of Achères (Paris Suburb): biggest Water-treatment Plant in Europe.


    - Material and Human Management
    - Quality control
    - Advisor for a new job creation

  • EIFFAGE Construction - Worker

    Velizy Villacoublay 2009 - 2009 Two months internship on the construction site of a 18 apartments building with rooms for shop on the ground floor.
    I installed rebars, worked on the walls, the concrete slabs, and have been part of the team in charged of the shoring.


    I also participated in the opening of a construction site of 48 apartments complex (3 days):
    -enclosure installation
    -base camp installation

  • MANPOWER - Worker

    Nanterre cedex 2008 - 2008 I was a worker as a temporary employee in different companies

    OUVRAGE D'ART DE L'EST

    Worker on a bridge Construction place (rebar, concrete)
    - approximate dimensions : 5*20m
    - 5 workers



    CLESTRA

    Worker in a building to settle metal partition walls

Formations

