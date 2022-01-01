Christophe CHANTALOU

Nanterre cedex2011 - 2011Renovation site of the "Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" in Paris. I was working in a PRADEAU & MORIN team which was the company in charge of the field.
What I did is a complete update of a part in the administrative records that have been left behind. (1 month)
AIRBUS
- Designer
Blagnac 2010 - 2011Final year project :
In charged of designing and manufacturing a torque tool prototype using mecatronics.
S.A.S (Société Armatures Spéciales)
- Construction Manager
2010 - 2010Internship as an engineer assistant on the Water-treatment Plant of Achères (Paris Suburb): biggest Water-treatment Plant in Europe.
- Material and Human Management
- Quality control
- Advisor for a new job creation
EIFFAGE Construction
- Worker
Velizy Villacoublay2009 - 2009Two months internship on the construction site of a 18 apartments building with rooms for shop on the ground floor.
I installed rebars, worked on the walls, the concrete slabs, and have been part of the team in charged of the shoring.
I also participated in the opening of a construction site of 48 apartments complex (3 days):
-enclosure installation
-base camp installation
MANPOWER
- Worker
Nanterre cedex2008 - 2008I was a worker as a temporary employee in different companies
OUVRAGE D'ART DE L'EST
Worker on a bridge Construction place (rebar, concrete)
- approximate dimensions : 5*20m
- 5 workers
CLESTRA
Worker in a building to settle metal partition walls