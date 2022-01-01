Menu

Christophe CHASSAGNEUX

Bezons

En résumé

COMPETENCE :

ORACLE : 7.3.4, 8.1.7, 9.2.0.x, 10.2.0.3, RMAN

SQL : 6.5, 7, 2000, 2005

SYSTEM : Windows (9x, NT4, 2k, XP) Unix (SOLARIS, AIX) Linux (Slackware, Débian, Red hat, Ubuntu), FreeBSD, Beos, Mac Os 8 et 9,


AUTRE : MySQL, Ghost, IpChains, VirtualBox, Apache, pack office Microsoft, pack office SUN, réseaux Business Object, SQL, PL/SQL, TSQL, Powershell, C, C++, PHP, PERL, HTML, JavaScript, Progress, Script Shell.

Mes compétences :
Windows
Sql server 2005
Unix/Linux
Powershell
PHP
Oracle
Perl
Sql server 2008
MySQL
Bases de données
SQL SERVEUR
Oracle 10g
Php/mysql
Debian
Office 2010
Windows server
Shell scripting
FTP
Apache

Entreprises

  • ATOS - Consultant

    Bezons 2009 - maintenant Mission dans l'administration public (63) : 6 mois

    Administrateur Bases de données ORACLE
    • Gestion des Incidents.
    • Développement de script en Shell « KORN » et en PERL.
    • Mise en place de tunnel SSH entre réseaux.
    • Mise en œuvre de solution pour la prévention des incidents.
    • Gestion des alertes/incidents – suivi journalier des bases.
    • Mise en place d'une boite à outils SQL.


    Mission dans le transport de l'énergie (69) : missions multiples

    Administrateur Bases de données ORACLE
    • Gestion des Incidents.
    • Développement de script en Shell « KORN » et en PERL.
    • Mise en œuvre de solution pour la prévention des incidents.
    • Gestion des alertes/incidents – suivi journalier des bases.
    • Audit exploitation des bases en productions.

    Mission dans les cartes à puces (13) : missions multiples

    Consultant Bases de données SQL 2005
    • Audit et migration des bases de production SQL 2000 à 2005
    • Rédaction d'un cahier d'exploitation et de supervision.

    Mission dans la pharmaceutique (69) : depuis Avril 2010

    Administrateur Bases de données ORACLE et SQL 2005
    • Gestion des Incidents.
    • Développement de script en PowerShell et en PERL.
    • Mise en œuvre de solution pour la prévention des incidents.
    • Gestion des alertes/incidents – suivi journalier des bases.
    • Mise en place d'une boite à outils SQL.
    • Audit et migration des bases de production SQL 2000 à 2005.
    • Audit et mise en exploitation des nouvelles bases de production SQL 2005.
    • Mise en oeuvre d'un intranet PHP (Hors mission ORACLE):
    - Suivi du flux des incidents (toutes catégories).
    - Suivi des changements (Applicatif ou technique).
    - Suivi des traitements ( Durée, dérive, ...) : Diagramme de Gantt.
    - Suivi des demandes de travaux.

  • Atos Origin - Administrateur ORACLE/SQL2005

    Bezons 2009 - maintenant

  • ALGORYS - Adm. Bases de données Oracle/SQL2005

    VIENNE 2005 - 2009 Administrateur Bases de données ORACLE / SQL
    • Exploitation des serveurs de production et pré-production.
    • Gestion des Incidents (y compris dans un contexte critique et tendu).
    • Développement de script en Shell « KORN » et en PERL pour les projets.
    • Etude et mise en place de projets internes spécifiques à la production (Performance – Incident) : Développement SQL, PL/SQL et web (PHP).
    • Mise en œuvre de solution pour la prévention des incidents.
    • Gestion de mise en production de bases ORACLE pour le projet GOLD (ERP) et Hors GOLD (Sauvegarde par export et/ou RMAN).
    • Gestion de mise en production de bases SQL 2000/2005 (Transactionnel – Décisionnel – SAP) : migration et performance.
    • Gestion des alertes/incidents – suivi journalier des bases.
    • Gestion de projets de supervision pour les bases SQL (foglight) et réorganisation de bases ORACLE (LiveRéorg).

  • CEGELEC INFOSERVICE - Administrateur Bases de données ORACLE

    2001 - 2003 Administrateur Oracle : Gestion de base Oracle(8i) (national et international) démarrage de base, études des projets et mise en route des logiciels.

    Administrateur de sauvegarde OpenSave : Etude et mise en œuvre des solutions de sauvegarde via OpenSave sur le site principal et les sites déportés de CEGELEC.

    Développeur Web : Mise en place d’un Intranet sécurisé permettant le suivi via le web des bases Oracle et de la création de devis pour intervention. Rédaction du cahier des charges et du livre de suivi du développement

    Co-Administrateur Réseau : Gestion des serveurs W2k et NT4 en l’absence de l’administrateur réseau principal (40 serveurs et 2000 postes utilisateurs en France et en Belgique).

  • Education Nationale - Enseignement vacataire en IUT

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Enseignement vacataire en IUT (Univ. Paris V)

    Algorithmique et Programmation en C : Enseignement à des élèves en 2eme année d’IUT section analyse numérique.

  • TEGELOG/TEAMNET - Administrateur Réseaux/Systémes - Développeur

    2000 - 2001 Administrateur réseaux /Gestion parc informatique : Mise en place de VPN entre le site de Paris et le site de Marseille et connexion Via LS du site principal à internet. Mise en place de plusieurs serveurs assurant les fonctions de gateway, firewall, POP(sendmail), web (apache + php + MySQL) et d’un intranet pour la gestion des appels de la hotline et du service commercial. Gestion du parc informatique sur site, nomade et déporté (50 machines fixes + 20 portables). Gestion de la sauvegarde des données.

    Co-Administrateur Oracle : Gestion des bases Oracle pour TEGELOG en collaboration avec les développeurs.

    Développeur Progress : Participation au projet CIGOGNE (Gestion transport en commun pour les Conseils Généraux). Mise en œuvre et formation du client sur site.

Formations

Réseau