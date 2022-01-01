Christophe CHASSAGNEUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Chamond dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
COMPETENCE :
ORACLE : 7.3.4, 8.1.7, 9.2.0.x, 10.2.0.3, RMAN
SQL : 6.5, 7, 2000, 2005
SYSTEM : Windows (9x, NT4, 2k, XP) Unix (SOLARIS, AIX) Linux (Slackware, Débian, Red hat, Ubuntu), FreeBSD, Beos, Mac Os 8 et 9,
AUTRE : MySQL, Ghost, IpChains, VirtualBox, Apache, pack office Microsoft, pack office SUN, réseaux Business Object, SQL, PL/SQL, TSQL, Powershell, C, C++, PHP, PERL, HTML, JavaScript, Progress, Script Shell.
Mes compétences :
Windows
Sql server 2005
Unix/Linux
Powershell
PHP
Oracle
Perl
Sql server 2008
MySQL
Bases de données
SQL SERVEUR
Oracle 10g
Php/mysql
Debian
Office 2010
Windows server
Shell scripting
FTP
Apache