Christophe CHAUSSERAY

Professional Web Developer with deep knowledge of PHP and Symfony2. Capable of building front and back office. I like learning new technologies to improve my knowledge. My organisation, my team spirit and my desire to develop my skills in web developpement are my main qualities to take up new challenges.
Mes compétences :
PHP
HTML5 CSS3
Zend framework
UML 2.0
AJAX
JQuery
Symfony2
Actionscript 3
JQuery Mobile
Javascript
MySQL
Joomla
Oracle
Apostrophe
Drupal 7
Symfony 1.4
AngularJS
Scrum
Git
Node.js