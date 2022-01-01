Christophe CHAUSSERAY

Professional Web Developer with deep knowledge of PHP and Symfony2. Capable of building front and back office. I like learning new technologies to improve my knowledge. My organisation, my team spirit and my desire to develop my skills in web developpement are my main qualities to take up new challenges.



Mes compétences :

PHP

HTML5 CSS3

Zend framework

UML 2.0

AJAX

JQuery

Symfony2

Actionscript 3

JQuery Mobile

Javascript

MySQL

Joomla

Oracle

Apostrophe

Drupal 7

Symfony 1.4

AngularJS

Scrum

Git

Node.js