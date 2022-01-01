Menu

Christophe CHAUSSERAY

LONDON

En résumé

Professional Web Developer with deep knowledge of PHP and Symfony2. Capable of building front and back office. I like learning new technologies to improve my knowledge. My organisation, my team spirit and my desire to develop my skills in web developpement are my main qualities to take up new challenges.

Mes compétences :
PHP
HTML5 CSS3
Zend framework
UML 2.0
AJAX
JQuery
Symfony2
Actionscript 3
JQuery Mobile
Javascript
MySQL
Joomla
Oracle
Apostrophe
Drupal 7
Symfony 1.4
AngularJS
Scrum
Git
Node.js

Entreprises

  • Iron Web Ltd - Developer Web

    2015 - maintenant My job as a developer consists in conciving and programming web solutions.

    Back-end programming technologies : PHP, MySQL, Symfony2

  • RC2C - Web Developer

    2013 - 2014 Web Developer in Web and Communication Agency, RC2C, created in 1985. I worked on different projects.

    Missions :
    > Web application development with Symfony 2
    > Website development with Drupal 7 CMS
    > Website development with Apostrophe CMS (based on Symfony 1.4)

  • RC2C - Web Developer Trainee

    2013 - 2013 Web Developer Trainee in Web and Communication Agency, RC2C, created in 1985. I worked on different projects.

    Missions :
    > Web application development with Symfony 2
    > Website development with Drupal 7 CMS
    > Website development with Apostrophe CMS (based on Symfony 1.4)

  • RiaStudio - Web Developer Trainee

    Niort 2012 - 2012 During my training, I updated a web application to track website position on search engine with Zend Framework.

  • IUT Informatique La Rochelle - Membre de projets

    2010 - 2012 Projet Tuteuré :
    - Analyse et conception d'une application web permettant l'évaluation des compétences des étudiant par les enseignants avec une modélisation UML.
    - Développement de l'application web en PHP, HTML5, CSS3, AJAX (Framework Zend).

    Projet Analyse et conception des systèmes d'information - Deuxième année :
    - Analyse complète du système d'information de la Coursive

    Projet Analyse et Conception du système d'information - Première année :
    - Réalisation de l'analyse d'un Système d'information (Planning de garde pour une association d'assistantes maternelles).
    - Modélisation UML avec l'AGL Modélio.

    Projet Base de données - Première année :
    - Création d'une base de donnée avec le SGBD Oracle.
    - Test unitaire sur les requêtes SQL

    Projet programmation C++ - Première année :
    - Analyse et Conception d'un jeu d'échec.
    - Programmation du jeu en C++.

Formations

Réseau