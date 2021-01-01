Retail
Christophe FOUBERT
Christophe FOUBERT
Lezennes
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion commerciale
Adaptabilité
Entreprises
Leroy merlin
- Responsable rayon
Lezennes
2010 - maintenant
Groupe Casino
- Responsable de rayon
Saint-Étienne
2007 - 2010
Kiabi
- Responsable de rayon
HEM
2005 - 2007
Kiabi
- Responsable rayon
HEM
2004 - 2006
Management d'une équipe de 10 personnes
mis en place opération
Carrefour
- Responsable de rayon
Massy
2001 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Frederic Chopin (Nancy)
Nancy
1998 - 2000
BAC +2
