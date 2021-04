Christophe GRANGE

I am an environmental, water and sanitation engineer working worldwide for 24 years in the management of emergency and development projects.



Today my passion and focus are the development of breakthrough patented technologies in the field of sanitation and organic waste treatment such as:

- Product containing selected microorganisms seeded in a mineral support for the control and total reduction in long term of excreta in pit latrine (on-going successful pilote projects with the UNHCR in Chad).

- Brand new concept (RMO) in Europe for the ultra-fast reduction of volume and weight of organic waste into stabilized compost (90% yield within 24 hours) - First exhibitions in Geneva from September 2015 with food waste, digester leftover, manure, sludge, etc.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de crise

Sens du relationnel

Dynamique