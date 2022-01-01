Retail
Christophe JACQUIER
Christophe JACQUIER
Saint-Laurent-d'Agny
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau d'Etude Bret
- Responsable d'Activité
Saint-Laurent-d'Agny
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Polyvalent Albert Camus
Rillieux La Pape
1993 - 1995
BTS Conception de Produit Industriels
Lycée Parc Chabrieres
Oullins
1991 - 1993
BAC F1
Lycée Louis Armand
Villefranche Saone
1989 - 1991
BEP ORSU
Lycée Louis Armand
Villefranche Saone
1989 - 1991
CAP ORF
Réseau
Arnaud VALLE
Chrystel BROUILLOUX
Eric D'ONORIO
Frederic PASQUIER
Mathilde GAHIR
Pauline VIALLON
Stephane PEYRON
Steve LECOT
Vianney DE DINECHIN