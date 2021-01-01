Christophe MARONGIU

-
SICIM
- Country HSE Manager
2012 - maintenant
Country HSE Manager (Congo)
Responsible for the QHSE Management duties on all On-shore and Off-shore activities for the company's different Congolese projects such as M'boundi Field, Kunji Site and Pointe noire, overall 10 projects, handling 150 employees, local and expat alike.
Typical Duties & Responsibilities
* Handling all QHSE related activities for the Catasnha-Malongo Oil Pipeline (30 km of line through Cabinda (Angola), across a minefield and venomous snake infested areas). ;
* Develop a safety culture, promoting a safe and excellent working environment that is aligned to working practices. ;
* Monitor and report HSE activities and provide relevant reports to Senior management internally and to the JV clients as required. ;
* Support the projects in ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations for Safety, Health, and Security. ;
* Organise and hold HSE inductions for new comers. ;
* Coordinate training activities with other departments within the organisation to ensure optimal delivery of service and a safe operating environment. ;
* Prepare health and safety procedures, safe systems or work and method statements. ;
* Prepare risk assessments and reports in strict accordance with a Client Profile and to a standard template to deliver consistency. ;
-
QATAR PRO&SYS Company
- Country HSE Manager
2006 - 2012
Data System Development Manager / Training & Communication Consultant
Training Duties
Developed and presented 265 different courses in QHSE, Technical, Administration, Management, Soft Skills and IT (see here
for a short list of the different courses) conducted in English and in French.
* Establishing training needs and providing bespoke coaching and mentoring to management and employees. ;
* Reporting, both internally within company and externally to associated clients and the relevant authorities on near misses, incidents, accidents or damages. ;
* Ensured that cost effective training is planned and delivered making the best use of internal/external resources available. ;
* Worked with the management teams to provide a consultancy and advisory service to all trainees on effective training solutions. ;
* Develop and present training proposals to meet customer requirements. ;
* Write, deliver and evaluate training for all management levels. ;
* Proactively worked to `Best Practice' methods, e.g. updating and version control of training material and documents, sign off for legislative purposes, etc. ;
* Ensured effective systems are in place to monitor and evaluate training. ;
* Gave support to the company ethos of providing excellent customer service to all internal client groups. ;
* Evaluate current training methods and make appropriate recommendations ;
* Communicate effectively to different levels of management throughout the business.
Training and communication methods helped to significantly cut down accident rate on an Algerian site with over 4500 workers.
QHSE and Other Duties
* Audit, Incident Investigation (third party), HSEQ MS Development and Management. ;
* Ensured compliance with Company's and client's System, On and Offshore. ;
* Database development, Development of Company's internal network and site network (23 computers linked over 3 sites), System maintenance. ;
* Development of the ``Tren'' Platform aimed to ensure follow up of course participants and their progresses; the platform was designed to be the company's hub for e-learning. Automatic Training Schedule Generation. ;
* Developed Company's graphical identity (Website, Course Presentation, Training Manual, etc) ;
* Resolving logistics issues related to housing, food, transportation, visas of over 60 expatriates and their families (on the behalf of Sonangol), until the end of the Project. ;
-
AIC
- Logistics Manager
2005 - 2005
Typical Duties & Responsibilities
* Interview of the prospective employees on client's behalf, Core Competence identification, Competency mapping. ;
* Developed and Maintained Company's QMS. ;
* Investigation and resolving issues related to housing, food, transportation, visa... of over 60 expatriates and their family (on the behalf of Sonangol), until end of Project. ;
* Development of an on-line personnel management system (Ag-Track), handling information relative to the employees and automatizing various administrative duties (Reporting, automatic e-mail notification for end of housing contract, visa expiration, etc) ;
-
Det Norske Veritas
- On and Offshore Surveyor
Marseille
2004 - 2005
Typical Duties & Responsibilities
* Inspection, survey and certification of various equipment type (lifting gear, pressure equipment supervision of welding and subsequent NDT activities) on and off-shore. ;
* Developed tools and working methods resulting in reducing budget and work process down to 30% of a major project (Non Hydro) and getting back into budget and into the initial dateline. ;
-
Det Norske Veritas
- Key Account Manager
Marseille
2003 - 2004
Typical Duties & Responsibilities
* Project Manager for the Schlumberger Contract, Inspection: On/Offshore Lifting Gear / Pressure Equipment inspection. ;
* Trained over a 150 company's equipment and QA Inspectors, all were Angolan nationals with no previous professional experience ;
* Development of an on-line system handling inspection of Lifting Gear (Gearbit, and SQUID for handling Client's HSEQ MS). The Gearbit system proved instrumental in the company's success in Angola and was cause for an offer to move to the Company's branch in the US.
QHSE Duties
* Performed HSEQ Audits and Technical Audits (in French, English and Portuguese). ;
* Project QHSE MS Development and Management, Led QHSE effort on site. ;
* The Project's HSEQ system has been adopted as standard by management for all projects within the country and was of the driving force to expand these activities over various countries in Africa (Congo, Mauritania) at clients' request. ;
* Led incident investigations activities on client's behalf. ;
-
Technip Engineering
- Quality Assurance Representative
Paris
2000 - 2002
Typical Duties & Responsibilities
* Developed Project and Corporate QA and HSE procedures. Led project HSEQ audit. ;
* Led the company to ISO 9001 certification from scratch in less than 7 months. ;
* Development and presentation curriculum courses for Internal QA auditors, Trained the 7 engineers who would represent the QA (and later HSE) department within their own discipline. ;
* Developed a Data Management System automating various aspect of the department's work (Reporting, QA System' Comments, Approval, etc...) ;