Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Chrystel POMEDIO
Ajouter
Chrystel POMEDIO
NIMES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Bureautique
Formation
Formation bureautique
Entreprises
FORMEUM
- Formatrice
maintenant
Formations
Lycée Technique Les Eyrieux
Bagnols Sur Ceze
1996 - 1998
BTS Assistant de Gestion PME-PMEI
Réseau
Betty DAUMAS
Charly VINCENT
David JIMENEZ
Fabrice MAUREL
Thomas FABRE
Vincent GARCIA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z