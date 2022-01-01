Cindy BELKACEM GAALICHE

-
SFR
- Vendeuse conseil
2016 - maintenant
-
TELEPERFORMANCE
- CONSEILLÈRE CLIENT
Asnières sur Seine
2010 - 2014
SFR
ASSURANCES DECES
ASSURANCES HOSPITALISATION
ASSURANCES PTIA
-
ORBIT CENTER
- Responsable
2009 - 2009
PANNEAU SOLAIRE
ÉNERGIE RENOUVELABLE
BRACELET DE SÉCURITÉ
CRÉATION DE SITE WEB
DÉFISCALISATION
-
CONTACT CALL
- Télé Actrice
2009 - 2009
VOYANCE
DÉFISCALISATION
PANNEAU SOLAIRE
-
Com Unik
- Télé Actrice
2009 - 2009
Mutuelle Santé
-
Arena
- Employé
Vert-le-Grand
2007 - 2007
-
Mc Donald's
- Équipière Polyvalente
guyancourt
2007 - 2009