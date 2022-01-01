Menu

Cindy BELKACEM GAALICHE

LIBOURNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
VAM

Entreprises

  • SFR - Vendeuse conseil

    2016 - maintenant

  • TELEPERFORMANCE - CONSEILLÈRE CLIENT

    Asnières sur Seine 2010 - 2014 SFR
    ASSURANCES DECES
    ASSURANCES HOSPITALISATION
    ASSURANCES PTIA

  • ORBIT CENTER - Responsable

    2009 - 2009 PANNEAU SOLAIRE
    ÉNERGIE RENOUVELABLE
    BRACELET DE SÉCURITÉ
    CRÉATION DE SITE WEB
    DÉFISCALISATION

  • CONTACT CALL - Télé Actrice

    2009 - 2009 VOYANCE
    DÉFISCALISATION
    PANNEAU SOLAIRE

  • Com Unik - Télé Actrice

    2009 - 2009 Mutuelle Santé

  • Arena - Employé

    Vert-le-Grand 2007 - 2007

  • Mc Donald's - Équipière Polyvalente

    guyancourt 2007 - 2009

Formations

  • Lycée Henri Brulle (Libourne)

    Libourne 2004 - 2007 Bep Vente Action Marchande

    Bep non obtenu manque 0.46 points

