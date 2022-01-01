Menu

Claire BLANCHET

SCHIEDAM

En résumé

14 years of experience in Human Resources, I put my HR expertise to the service of the Business, of the success of the Management and the Teams and of the development of the People.
Experience as HR Business Partner, in international Companies from various industries (Tobacco, Asset Management and Oil & Gas), at different level of responsibilities, in highly changing organisations.
Highly professional, strong team mindset, project management skills and multicultural mindset.
Resilient, reliable and engaged.

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Learning & Development
Performance Management
HR Project Management
Recruitment
Succession Planning
Talent Management
PeopleSoft
Change Management
Organisational change

Entreprises

  • SBM Offshore - Senior HR Business Partner

    SCHIEDAM 2013 - maintenant Responsible for managing HR activities and transversal projects for dedicated client bases (+ 150 employees, worldwide).

  • AXA Investment Managers - Learning & Development Specialist

    Nanterre 2007 - 2013 Manage organizational and developmental projects
    Coordinate globally performance and talent management processes
    Lead global training projects

  • Philip Moris International - Recruitment & Development Specialist

    2004 - 2007 Manage HR activities for dedicated client base (Support Functions: + 120 employees)
    Also in charge of deploying global HR projects

  • Philips - Human Resources Assistant

    Suresnes 2003 - 2003 Responsible for deploying HR development projects

  • Controlled Energy Corporation - US - Human Resources Assistant

    2002 - 2003 Responsible for deploying HR development projects

Formations

