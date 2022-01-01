Claire BLANCHET

14 years of experience in Human Resources, I put my HR expertise to the service of the Business, of the success of the Management and the Teams and of the development of the People.

Experience as HR Business Partner, in international Companies from various industries (Tobacco, Asset Management and Oil & Gas), at different level of responsibilities, in highly changing organisations.

Highly professional, strong team mindset, project management skills and multicultural mindset.

Resilient, reliable and engaged.



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Learning & Development

Performance Management

HR Project Management

Recruitment

Succession Planning

Talent Management

PeopleSoft

Change Management

Organisational change