Menu

Claire CABANAC

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I am an easy-going and passionate co-worker looking for a part-time position in communication in London, starting September 2018. I am curious, and I love discovering new things. I am willing to work hard. I have a creative mind and I always try to think big when working on a project. Did I simply imagine a show with all the rock legends on the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco for a school project? Well, of course I did! I can imagine simpler projects too, but I like to innovate and take changes.

Mes compétences :
Blogging
Adobe InDesign
Microsoft Office
Adobe Illustrator
PAO
Adobe Photoshop
Rédaction web
Social Media

Entreprises

  • Valdelia - Social Media Manager

    2017 - maintenant • Providing content for social networks (Twitter & LinkedIn)
    • Preparing and organising events
    • Creating articles for the corporate website
    • Drafting and transmitting company emails to profesional contacts
    • Developing and implementing the company’s digital strategy

  • Airflex Publicité - Commercial Assistant

    2015 - 2016 • Created content for Coca Cola and Carrefour campaigns
    • Accompanied graphic designer schedules
    • Managed client and supplier files
    • Verified payments of orders

  • ROY chocolatier - Sales Associate

    2014 - 2015 • Provided customer service and assisted customers
    • Prepared products in store and for delivery
    • Operated cash register
    • Researched competitive intelligence

Formations

Réseau