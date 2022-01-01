Menu

Claire CHALANDON-TOUSSAINT

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Community management
Plateforme collaborative
Social networking
Gestion des connaissances
Social media

Entreprises

  • Atos Consulting - Consultante stagiaire

    maintenant Audit du dispositif de gestion des connaissances du cabinet
    - Evaluation du processus, des outils (LiveLink), du fonds documentaire, des acteurs
    - Analyse de ressenti des consultants (entretien et sondage)
    - Bilan des procédures de capitalisation et de partage des connaissances
    - Recommandations et plan d'action pour l'optimisation du dispositif

    Plan d'action d'archivage des documents papiers des fonctions supports du cabinet

    Capitalisation du capital d'expériences et de compétences du pôle Secteur Public (références de mission)
    - Traitement documentaire de 120 références
    - Définition des règles de gestion et du protocole de chargement sur LiveLink
    - Elaboration du plan de classement, paramétrage des droits d'accès, réalisation du guide d'utilisation du référentiel
    - Etude de faisabilité : réalisation d'une base de données sous excel

  • Crédit agricole - Knowledge Manager à l'IFCAM (Institut de Formation du Crédit Agricole)

    Montrouge 2014 - maintenant

  • Devoteam - Extended Collaboration Program Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2014 Responsible for the extended collaboration initiative to expand the social experience with our customers, partners and applicants. Responsible for the project management, business requirements, adoption program and communication strategy. The objective is to provide a disruptive business model approach to parties.

  • Devoteam - Enterprise Collaboration Program Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2012 Responsible for a social business collaboration program for Devoteam employees, powered by Jive software. Responsible for change management, advocates program, communication strategy to drive adoption. Experiencing a new way of working based on transparency and agility to increase business interaction and efficiency.

  • Devoteam - Community Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2010 the Knowledge Communities are a strong asset of Devoteam. They bring together subject matter experts across entities and borders to share, solve problems and develop knowledge around specific topics.

    Employees can develop their professional network with their peers on their domains of expertise and benefit from social learning by solving problem and sharing experiences,insights, templates, tools, and best practices

    As a Community Manager, I'm responsible for:
    * Leading the Community leaders' team (20): Provide orientation, mentorship, support and connects them to each other. Develop Community Management successful practices.
    * Promoting the Communities and its benefits within the Group
    * Running trainings to onboard new comers
    * Driving adoption of our collaborative platform in the Group to develop synergies more efficiently cross countries and cross practice areas
    * Monitoring Communities activities: produce qualitative and quantitative measurements that help evaluate their successes

Formations

  • INTD-CNAM

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Chef de projet en ingénierie documentaire

