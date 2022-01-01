Menu

Claire CHARBONNEL (MARCHAND)

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Administration des Ventes
Management
Recrutement
Commerce International
Anglais

Entreprises

  • Itochu Europe Plc - Import and Export Coordinator

    2008 - maintenant

  • ASPARTAM Association, Montpellier University and the International Chamber of Commerce - President, 12 months

    2006 - 2007 - Organisation of the 8th National Arbitration Contest (+/- 100 participants)
    - Management of a 9000€ budget (50% obtained by sponsorship)
    - Relationship with suppliers, institutions and business law professionals
    http://en.www.univ-montp1.fr/ (Montpellier University)
    www.iccwbo.org (International Chamber of Commerce)

  • DATAXIS Research Consultancy, Montpellier - Media and Telecom Market Analyst, 12 months

    2006 - 2007 - In charge of America and Africa areas
    - Quarterly update of the database
    - International trends analysis and market forecast
    www.dataxis.com

  • MITSUBISHI France S.A.S - MITSUBISHI CORP. Group , Paris - Export Assistant, 10 months

    2005 - 2006 - In charge of an European supplier portfolio with more than 130 contacts
    - Management and co-ordination from the order to the billing of the shipments (+/- 6 per week) to Japan
    - SAP billing, relations with freight forwarders, creation of shipping documents, after sales service and trade fairs
    www.mitsubishicorp-fr.com/index_en.html (Mitsubishi France)
    www.mitsubishicorp.com/en/index.html (Mitsubishi Corporation)

  • PERNOD S.A - PERNOD-RICARD Group, Bordeaux - Public Relations Assistant

    2004 - 2004 www.pernod.fr (Pernod France)
    www.pernod-ricard.com/en (Pernod Ricard Group)

  • Agence de Voyage CUBANACAN, Cuba - Marketing Assistant

    2002 - 2002 www.cubanacan.cu

Formations

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 2006 - 2007 Master 2, Droit des Affaires (Contrats, Concurrence et Consommation)

    Double diplôme effectué dans le cadre de la spécialisation de dernière année de l'ESC Montpellier.

  • Fundaçao Getulio Vargas - Escola De Administraçao De Empresas De Sao Paulo EAESP/FGV (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2004 - 2005 Brésil - Sao Paulo, Ecole Accréditée Equis et AACSB

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 2003 - 2007 ESC Montpellier

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu

    Gradignan 2001 - 2003 Techniques de Commercialisation

  • Lycée Francois Magendie

    Bordeaux 1999 - 2001 Baccalauréat Economique et Social

Réseau