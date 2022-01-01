Claire CHARBONNEL (MARCHAND)

Mes compétences :
SAP
Administration des Ventes
Management
Recrutement
Commerce International
Anglais
Entreprises
Itochu Europe Plc
- Import and Export Coordinator
2008 - maintenant
ASPARTAM Association, Montpellier University and the International Chamber of Commerce
- President, 12 months
2006 - 2007- Organisation of the 8th National Arbitration Contest (+/- 100 participants)
- Management of a 9000€ budget (50% obtained by sponsorship)
- Relationship with suppliers, institutions and business law professionals
http://en.www.univ-montp1.fr/ (Montpellier University)
www.iccwbo.org (International Chamber of Commerce)
DATAXIS Research Consultancy, Montpellier
- Media and Telecom Market Analyst, 12 months
2006 - 2007- In charge of America and Africa areas
- Quarterly update of the database
- International trends analysis and market forecast
www.dataxis.com
MITSUBISHI France S.A.S - MITSUBISHI CORP. Group , Paris
- Export Assistant, 10 months
2005 - 2006- In charge of an European supplier portfolio with more than 130 contacts
- Management and co-ordination from the order to the billing of the shipments (+/- 6 per week) to Japan
- SAP billing, relations with freight forwarders, creation of shipping documents, after sales service and trade fairs
www.mitsubishicorp-fr.com/index_en.html (Mitsubishi France)
www.mitsubishicorp.com/en/index.html (Mitsubishi Corporation)
PERNOD S.A - PERNOD-RICARD Group, Bordeaux
- Public Relations Assistant