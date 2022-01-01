Menu

Claire CHINSKY THOMAS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

8 years of experience in fair trade and organic business

International trading and sourcing experience in a wide range of agricultural commodities (coffee, cocoa, sugar, tea, fruits, cereals, nuts, vanilla, oil...)

Large purchasing management skills : strategy definition & implementation / from directs (farmer groups) to indirects purchases (importer/trader/manufacturer) / cogs management and follow up

Numerous audit missions conducted in developing countries (South America, Africa, Asia) to verify the producers organisations compliances with Fair Ttrade & Organic criteria. Evaluation of socials, economicals and environmentals impacts / supports and investments on farmers groups activities

Agricultural knowledges especially in tropical / organic / Agroecology / Agroforestery farming

Product Development skills (from marketing guidelines to launch and follow up) / experienced in international projects management

Large network (farmers groups, traders, manufacturers, packaging suppliers, ethical lenders) specialized on organic and fair trade market

In brief:

- Purchasing turnover of 10M€
- Portfolio of 60 suppliers
- Portfolio of 300 products

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Agriculture biologique
Développement durable
Achats
Commerce équitable

Entreprises

  • Alter Eco - Responsable des Achats / Sourcing

    2013 - 2014 Intégration dans le groupe WESSANEN / DISTRIBORG France au service European Central Sourcing suite au rachat de la société ALTER ECO
    Leader dans la revue et mise en place stratégique des modèles d’approvisionnement (direct/indirect) d’Alter Eco dans le cadre de l’intégration à la politique du groupe Wessanen / Distriborg
    Réalisations d'études économiques comparatives de différents modèles de supply chains (COGS, risques financiers, qualité, supply, PWC, cash flow...)

  • Alter Eco - Responsable des Achats / Sourcing

    2011 - 2014 Portefeuille de 10 millions d’Euros (60% du CA dont 35 % achats direct aux organisations de producteurs) ; 60aine de fournisseurs dont 20 coopératives ; +/- 300 articles
    Visite de terrain de plus d’une quinzaine de filières : Café et Cacao (Am. Sud & Centrale, Afrique), Fruits (Am.Centrale), Thé (Chine, Asie du Sud, Afrique), Riz (Asie du Sud Est), Sucre (Philippines)
    Internalisation de compétences achats sur les marchés de commodités et notamment sur la filière café (désintermédiation des achats de café vert pour les origines principales)
    Gestion des risques d’approvisionnements (matières premières, sous traitante industrielle et full service)
    Négociation des conditions d’achats avec les fournisseurs & pilotage des cogs Alter Eco
    Maintient de relations de long terme avec les fournisseurs (organisations de producteurs, exportateurs, transformateurs)

  • Alter Eco - Responsable des Achats Industriels et Développement Produit

    2009 - 2011 Management des Achats auprès des industriels impliqués dans la transformation des produits Alter Eco (cf précédemment)
    Lancement de plus d’une centaine de produits d’épicerie sucrée et salée dans différents réseaux de distribution (GMS, réseaux spécialisés bio, Hors domicile, distributeurs de vrac en GMS)
    Gestion des plannings de développement avec les filières au Sud (coopérative) et au Nord
    Mise en place d’un cahier des charges de produits équitables issus de l’agriculture française

  • Alter Eco - Responsable des Achats Industriels (création de poste)

    2007 - 2009 Portefeuille de 5 millions d’Euros, 30aine de fournisseurs en Europe
    Mise en œuvre d’une stratégie d’achat au sein d’Alter Eco et d’outils de pilotage et de suivi de la fonction Achats
    Revue de la quasi-totalité du parc de fournisseurs (gain de 5 % de marge brute)
    Gestion des relations fournisseurs : négociations des prix, contractualisation, exclusivités….
    Optimisation des dépenses et de l’empreinte carbone des packagings Alter Eco avec le cabinet de Cost Killing LYNX

Formations

  • Texas Agricultural And Mechanical University TAMU (College Station, Texas)

    College Station, Texas 2006 - 2006

  • Ecole Supérieure Agriculture

    Angers 2002 - 2007 Ingénrieur en Agronomie / Agroalimentaire

Réseau