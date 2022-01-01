Claire CHINSKY THOMAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
8 years of experience in fair trade and organic business
International trading and sourcing experience in a wide range of agricultural commodities (coffee, cocoa, sugar, tea, fruits, cereals, nuts, vanilla, oil...)
Large purchasing management skills : strategy definition & implementation / from directs (farmer groups) to indirects purchases (importer/trader/manufacturer) / cogs management and follow up
Numerous audit missions conducted in developing countries (South America, Africa, Asia) to verify the producers organisations compliances with Fair Ttrade & Organic criteria. Evaluation of socials, economicals and environmentals impacts / supports and investments on farmers groups activities
Agricultural knowledges especially in tropical / organic / Agroecology / Agroforestery farming
Product Development skills (from marketing guidelines to launch and follow up) / experienced in international projects management
Large network (farmers groups, traders, manufacturers, packaging suppliers, ethical lenders) specialized on organic and fair trade market
In brief:
- Purchasing turnover of 10M€
- Portfolio of 60 suppliers
- Portfolio of 300 products
Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Agriculture biologique
Développement durable
Achats
Commerce équitable