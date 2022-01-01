Claire CHINSKY THOMAS

8 years of experience in fair trade and organic business



International trading and sourcing experience in a wide range of agricultural commodities (coffee, cocoa, sugar, tea, fruits, cereals, nuts, vanilla, oil...)



Large purchasing management skills : strategy definition & implementation / from directs (farmer groups) to indirects purchases (importer/trader/manufacturer) / cogs management and follow up



Numerous audit missions conducted in developing countries (South America, Africa, Asia) to verify the producers organisations compliances with Fair Ttrade & Organic criteria. Evaluation of socials, economicals and environmentals impacts / supports and investments on farmers groups activities



Agricultural knowledges especially in tropical / organic / Agroecology / Agroforestery farming



Product Development skills (from marketing guidelines to launch and follow up) / experienced in international projects management



Large network (farmers groups, traders, manufacturers, packaging suppliers, ethical lenders) specialized on organic and fair trade market



In brief:



- Purchasing turnover of 10M€

- Portfolio of 60 suppliers

- Portfolio of 300 products



Mes compétences :

Agroalimentaire

Agriculture biologique

Développement durable

Achats

Commerce équitable