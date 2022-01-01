Claire DELAVILLE

-
Septodont
- Medical writer & preclinical and clinical studies officer
Saint Maur des Fossés Cedex
2016 - maintenant
- In charge of all the preclinical and clinical studies that the industry is performing to proved the safety and the efficacy and performance of drugs and medical devices.
- Point of contact of the CROs and the KOLs involved in our trials.
- Clinical and preclinical trials management
Writer of :
- clinical and preclinical protocols (in accordance with GCP, ICH, GLP, ISO,...)
- Investigator brochure and informed consent
- authorities answer;
- scientific publications;
- medical device scientific files according to the Meddev
- clinical and preclinical overview
-
Septodont
- Medical writer
Saint Maur des Fossés Cedex
2016 - 2016
Writer of :
- clinical and preclinical protocols (in accordance with GCP, ICH, GLP, ISO,...)
- Investigator brochure and informed consent
- authorities answer;
- scientific publications;
- medical device scientific files according to the Meddev
- clinical and preclinical overview
-
National Institutes of Health
- Researcher (post-doc)
2011 - 2016