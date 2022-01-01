Menu

Claire DELAVILLE

Saint Maur des Fossés Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Septodont - Medical writer & preclinical and clinical studies officer

    Saint Maur des Fossés Cedex 2016 - maintenant - In charge of all the preclinical and clinical studies that the industry is performing to proved the safety and the efficacy and performance of drugs and medical devices.
    - Point of contact of the CROs and the KOLs involved in our trials.
    - Clinical and preclinical trials management

    Writer of :
    - clinical and preclinical protocols (in accordance with GCP, ICH, GLP, ISO,...)
    - Investigator brochure and informed consent
    - authorities answer;
    - scientific publications;
    - medical device scientific files according to the Meddev
    - clinical and preclinical overview

  • National Institutes of Health - Researcher (post-doc)

    2011 - 2016

Formations

