Claire DELHOMME

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Chromatographie
Coordination de projets
Assouplissant (Europe)
Parfum
Contrôle qualité
Création
Entreprises
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Scent Design Manager
neuilly sur seine2013 - maintenantRegional accounts - EAME ▪ Fabric care (softeners and detergents)
- Led regional briefs through library and creation, interacting with perfumers, sales, and clients
- Led proactive program related to fragrance structure creation, validated by consumer tests
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Project Coordinator
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Sensory Evaluator - Quality Control
neuilly sur seine2012 - 2013- Trained in the EAME production plant in IFF Tilburg
- Led evaluations and reporting for raw materials and compounds
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Perfumer assistant
neuilly sur seine2010 - 2012Fabric care, Home care and Personal Wash
NACTIS - SYNAROME
- Trainee Perfumer/Evaluator
2008 - 2010- Formulation, evaluation and creation within marketing field for fragrances submissions
- Analysis of market products using gas chromatography (GC/MS)
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Perfumer assistant
neuilly sur seine2007 - 2007Summer Internship
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Perfumer assistant