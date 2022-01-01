Menu

Claire DELHOMME

neuilly sur seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chimie
Chromatographie
Coordination de projets
Assouplissant (Europe)
Parfum
Contrôle qualité
Création

Entreprises

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Scent Design Manager

    neuilly sur seine 2013 - maintenant Regional accounts - EAME ▪ Fabric care (softeners and detergents)
    - Led regional briefs through library and creation, interacting with perfumers, sales, and clients
    - Led proactive program related to fragrance structure creation, validated by consumer tests

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Project Coordinator

    neuilly sur seine 2012 - 2013 Regional accounts - EAME ▪ Fabric care (softeners and detergents)
    - Led regional briefs through library and creation, interacting with perfumers, sales, and clients
    - Led proactive program related to fragrance structure creation, validated by consumer tests

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Sensory Evaluator - Quality Control

    neuilly sur seine 2012 - 2013 - Trained in the EAME production plant in IFF Tilburg
    - Led evaluations and reporting for raw materials and compounds

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Perfumer assistant

    neuilly sur seine 2010 - 2012 Fabric care, Home care and Personal Wash

  • NACTIS - SYNAROME - Trainee Perfumer/Evaluator

    2008 - 2010 - Formulation, evaluation and creation within marketing field for fragrances submissions
    - Analysis of market products using gas chromatography (GC/MS)

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Perfumer assistant

    neuilly sur seine 2007 - 2007 Summer Internship

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Perfumer assistant

    neuilly sur seine 2006 - 2006 Summer Internship

