Claire DESSUREAULT

Founded in 2002, GROUPE ONEPOINT helps major international businesses attain their strategic goals, from planning to implementation, thanks to their field expertise and the renown quality of their service.



Now found both nationally (Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Rennes) as well as internationally (Canada, China, Tunisia, London) and strengthened by the skill of over 700 employees, it continues to grow as it has since its creation.



The Group’s operational and commercial organization is made up of specialised and responsive Business Units, each with its own resources and means: commercial strength, human resources, and project management.



OTC Conseil became part of GROUPE ONEPOINT on June 2012. OTC Conseil continues to provide all its value added services to its clients through its consulting and delivery services.



OTC GROUPE ONEPOINT will provide a comprehensive range of services across sectors and internationally. In addition it brings together in one company a unique capability to design innovative business solutions and deliver major programs for our clients.



In a continually changing world, OTC GROUPE ONEPOINT place the highest importance on our culture of innovation, excellence, responsibility and involvement to bring the highest value and service to our clients.