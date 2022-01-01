Menu

Claire DUFOUR

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Project management
Team management
Carbon
Climate change

Entreprises

  • BlueNext SA (NYSE Euronext & Caisse des Dépôts) - Director of Business Development

    2008 - maintenant Management:
    - Initially hired as Product Manager, was promoted after 3 years to a managerial position (currently managing a team of 3 persons).
    - Recruitment and training of a junior manager
    - Responsible for developing and implementing new products on the exchange, developing business opportunities and partnerships in the European and international carbon market
    - Supervise the development of BlueNext consulting and capacity building services

    Project Management:
    - Conduct business planning and coordinate market studies, legal and IT developments on several key projects
    - Effectively designed and managed the launch of new products: Spot CER market (Kyoto credits); implied and outright CER/EUA swap (simultaneous trading of two contracts), Safe Harbour Initiative on BlueNext Spot
    - Responsible for the development of the auction system on BlueNext: set up of the first ERU (Kyoto credits) auction, preparation for phase 3 of the EU ETS (2013 - 2020).

    Carbon Market expertise
    - Execute prospective studies and proposals for the development of new products and services on the trading platform, including regulatory and technical analysis (NOx and SO2 trading, biomass market…)
    - Coordinate and contribute to answering several national procurements for the selection of BlueNext as auction platform in phase 2 and phase 3 of the EU Emission Trading System
    - Participate in several “carbon” events (Carbon Expo, Carbon Market Insights), acted as a speaker in various events
    - Monitor international climate talks and realized competitive benchmarks on carbon exchanges

    Lobbying :
    - Contribute to several IETA (International Emission Trading Association) working groups on market regulation (registries regulations, market oversight)
    - Responsible for lobbying in stakeholders meetings organized by the EU Commission and French government in preparation for the European Regulation on phase 3 auctions

  • Powernext SA - Product Manager

    2007 - 2007 - Intern in the development team of Powernext Carbon in Paris, the French energy exchange.
    - Supported the development of a commercial plan for the launch of a new contract on the platform
    - Wrote several memos and research reports on various topics: auctions theory and benchmarks of existing systems, Joint Implementation market, US and Asian carbon markets
    - Provided internal trainings to sales team
    - Developed tests matrixes to run on the pre-production environment
    - Maintained active market watch

  • Mission Climat - Caisse des dépôts et Consignation - Intern

    2005 - 2006 - Co-wrote the research report « Overview of European National Allocation Plans »
    - Participated in the redaction of a report commissioned by the French government on the potential of domestic offset projects for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, focused on the building industry in France;
    - Provided general administrative and research support to the head of the research center
    - Managed the organization of different events (clubs, stakeholder meetings)

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Energy and commodities markets

    Master Degree International Affairs

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Bachelor in Finance

  • Universidad De Alcalá (Alcalá De Henares)

    Alcalá De Henares 2003 - 2004 Administracion y direccion de empresas (ADE)

