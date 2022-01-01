Claire DUFOUR

Mes compétences :
Project management
Team management
Carbon
Climate change
Entreprises
BlueNext SA (NYSE Euronext & Caisse des Dépôts)
- Director of Business Development
2008 - maintenantManagement:
- Initially hired as Product Manager, was promoted after 3 years to a managerial position (currently managing a team of 3 persons).
- Recruitment and training of a junior manager
- Responsible for developing and implementing new products on the exchange, developing business opportunities and partnerships in the European and international carbon market
- Supervise the development of BlueNext consulting and capacity building services
Project Management:
- Conduct business planning and coordinate market studies, legal and IT developments on several key projects
- Effectively designed and managed the launch of new products: Spot CER market (Kyoto credits); implied and outright CER/EUA swap (simultaneous trading of two contracts), Safe Harbour Initiative on BlueNext Spot
- Responsible for the development of the auction system on BlueNext: set up of the first ERU (Kyoto credits) auction, preparation for phase 3 of the EU ETS (2013 - 2020).
Carbon Market expertise
- Execute prospective studies and proposals for the development of new products and services on the trading platform, including regulatory and technical analysis (NOx and SO2 trading, biomass market…)
- Coordinate and contribute to answering several national procurements for the selection of BlueNext as auction platform in phase 2 and phase 3 of the EU Emission Trading System
- Participate in several “carbon” events (Carbon Expo, Carbon Market Insights), acted as a speaker in various events
- Monitor international climate talks and realized competitive benchmarks on carbon exchanges
Lobbying :
- Contribute to several IETA (International Emission Trading Association) working groups on market regulation (registries regulations, market oversight)
- Responsible for lobbying in stakeholders meetings organized by the EU Commission and French government in preparation for the European Regulation on phase 3 auctions
Powernext SA
- Product Manager
2007 - 2007- Intern in the development team of Powernext Carbon in Paris, the French energy exchange.
- Supported the development of a commercial plan for the launch of a new contract on the platform
- Wrote several memos and research reports on various topics: auctions theory and benchmarks of existing systems, Joint Implementation market, US and Asian carbon markets
- Provided internal trainings to sales team
- Developed tests matrixes to run on the pre-production environment
- Maintained active market watch
Mission Climat - Caisse des dépôts et Consignation
- Intern
2005 - 2006- Co-wrote the research report « Overview of European National Allocation Plans »
- Participated in the redaction of a report commissioned by the French government on the potential of domestic offset projects for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, focused on the building industry in France;
- Provided general administrative and research support to the head of the research center
- Managed the organization of different events (clubs, stakeholder meetings)