Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Claire FABRON
Ajouter
Claire FABRON
Asnières sur Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Formation
Entreprises
Téléperformance
- Responsable d'équipe
Asnières sur Seine
2010 - maintenant
Magasin 64
- Vendeuse
2008 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Chargés De Recherche ANTENOR
Jean Paul LE
Mérième BEL MOKADEM
Pauline JOUBEL