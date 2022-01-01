Hi,
I have focused my career in nanotechnology. I have worked on metal nanoparticles, functionalized carbon nanotubes, fullerene, nanodiamonds and silica luminescent functionalized nanoparticles. I am also interesting in risks and policy about nanomaterials.
I will enjoy to share informations with you and to acquire knowledge with you.
Best regards,
Claire Gaillard
Areas of expertise :
Management of scientific work, including the design, conduct and evaluation of research projects
Safety assessment of nanomaterials, and policy support activities
Knowledge of ECHA, REACH, OECD, ISO, CEN regulations
Synthesis, functionalization and characterization of silica nanoparticles
Synthesis and characterization of metallic nanoparticles
Functionalization and characterization of nanodiamonds
Functionalization and characterization of carbon nanotubes
Functionalization and characterization of fullerenes
Encapsulation of luminescent complexes in silica nanoparticles
Synthesis of lanthanide organic complexes
Synthesis of cleavable linkers for delivery
Synthesis of organic compounds and peptides
Spectroscopy UV Visible, IR, Raman, NMR, Spectrofluorometry (fluorescence, phosphorescence)
Characterisation methods: HPLC, LC-MS, TGA, DLS, TEM, SEM, AFM, STM, BET, XPS
Study of interaction antigene/ antibody and nucleic acid hybridization
Development of fluorescent biochip
Initiation to cell culture and ELISA, FACS, SPR
