Menu

Claire GAILLARD

Bruxelles

En résumé

Hi,

I have focused my career in nanotechnology. I have worked on metal nanoparticles, functionalized carbon nanotubes, fullerene, nanodiamonds and silica luminescent functionalized nanoparticles. I am also interesting in risks and policy about nanomaterials.

I will enjoy to share informations with you and to acquire knowledge with you.


Best regards,


Claire Gaillard



Areas of expertise :


Management of scientific work, including the design, conduct and evaluation of research projects
Safety assessment of nanomaterials, and policy support activities
Knowledge of ECHA, REACH, OECD, ISO, CEN regulations
Synthesis, functionalization and characterization of silica nanoparticles
Synthesis and characterization of metallic nanoparticles
Functionalization and characterization of nanodiamonds
Functionalization and characterization of carbon nanotubes
Functionalization and characterization of fullerenes
Encapsulation of luminescent complexes in silica nanoparticles
Synthesis of lanthanide organic complexes
Synthesis of cleavable linkers for delivery
Synthesis of organic compounds and peptides
Spectroscopy UV Visible, IR, Raman, NMR, Spectrofluorometry (fluorescence, phosphorescence)
Characterisation methods: HPLC, LC-MS, TGA, DLS, TEM, SEM, AFM, STM, BET, XPS
Study of interaction antigene/ antibody and nucleic acid hybridization
Development of fluorescent biochip
Initiation to cell culture and ELISA, FACS, SPR

Mes compétences :
Nanotechnology
Bionanotechnology
Nanoparticles Functionalization
Nucleic acid
Nanochemistry
Nanodiamond
peptide
Nanotubes
Nanomedicine
Nanoparticle
Nanotechnologie
Travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • Commission Européenne - Scientific Project Manager

    Bruxelles 2013 - maintenant Management of scientific projects, including the design, conduct and evaluation of research projects
    Development of nanomaterial regulatory affairs and knowledge of EU, ISO, CEN, OECD, ECHA regulations, directives and guidance
    Report on the safety assessment of nanomaterials, and reinforcement the unit's primary policy support activities

  • CEA Saclay - Research Scientist

    Gif-sur-Yvette 2012 - 2013 - Characterization and functionalization of nanodiamond with peptid nucleic acid, RNA and DNA
    - Design of cleavable linker based nanodiamond for delivery
    - Development of fluorescent biochip for DNA detection

  • Université Blaise Pascal - Post Doc researcher

    2010 - 2011 Synthesis and functionalization of luminescent silica nanoparticles for diagnostic and targeting cancer

    Development of new strategies for encapsulation of luminescent complexes in silica nanoparticles
    Synthesis, functionalization and characterization of silica nanoparticles
    Synthesis of lanthanide organic complexes
    Supervision of undergraduate students in the laboratory

  • CNRS (IBMC unité ICT) - Phd Student

    2006 - 2010 " Nanobiotechnological applications of functionalized carbon nanotubes"
    Carbon-based nanobiomaterials and delivery
    Functionalisation of carbon nanotubes
    Use of TEM, SEM, spectroscopy
    Cells culture FACS ELISA

    http://www-ibmc.u-strasbg.fr/ict/vectorisation/vectorisation_eng.shtml

  • CIBA , Suisse - Ingenieur stagiaire en R&D

    2006 - 2006 "Synthesis and characterization of thin layers and nanoparticles"

    Characterization methods: TEM, SEM , AFM, DLS

  • Laboratoire de chimie des colloides, Vigo, Espagne - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Synthese de nanoparticules core shell d'or et d'argent
    Technique utilisée TEM, UV vis

Formations

Réseau