Hi,



I have focused my career in nanotechnology. I have worked on metal nanoparticles, functionalized carbon nanotubes, fullerene, nanodiamonds and silica luminescent functionalized nanoparticles. I am also interesting in risks and policy about nanomaterials.



I will enjoy to share informations with you and to acquire knowledge with you.





Best regards,





Claire Gaillard







Areas of expertise :





Management of scientific work, including the design, conduct and evaluation of research projects

Safety assessment of nanomaterials, and policy support activities

Knowledge of ECHA, REACH, OECD, ISO, CEN regulations

Synthesis, functionalization and characterization of silica nanoparticles

Synthesis and characterization of metallic nanoparticles

Functionalization and characterization of nanodiamonds

Functionalization and characterization of carbon nanotubes

Functionalization and characterization of fullerenes

Encapsulation of luminescent complexes in silica nanoparticles

Synthesis of lanthanide organic complexes

Synthesis of cleavable linkers for delivery

Synthesis of organic compounds and peptides

Spectroscopy UV Visible, IR, Raman, NMR, Spectrofluorometry (fluorescence, phosphorescence)

Characterisation methods: HPLC, LC-MS, TGA, DLS, TEM, SEM, AFM, STM, BET, XPS

Study of interaction antigene/ antibody and nucleic acid hybridization

Development of fluorescent biochip

Initiation to cell culture and ELISA, FACS, SPR



Mes compétences :

Nanotechnology

Bionanotechnology

Nanoparticles Functionalization

Nucleic acid

Nanochemistry

Nanodiamond

peptide

Nanotubes

Nanomedicine

Nanoparticle

Nanotechnologie

Travail en équipe