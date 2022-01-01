Menu

Claire GASTEUIL

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Rhino3d
Indesing
Revit BIM 3D/2D
Autocad 2D
Photoshop
3DSMax 3D
Vectorworks 3D/2D
Ilustrator

Entreprises

  • CETEK ING - Architecte chef de projet GAP

    2013 - maintenant

  • Patrice Calvel ACMH - Architecte

    2010 - 2012 • Study on multi-year management plan for Albi Cathedral - Albi - Tarn (81) :
    As-built drawing / Photography with stand on site / historical researches / synthesis / CA Editing (InDesign)
    Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 13,5 millions € ET
    • Restorations studies - Diagnosis, Preliminary Outline (Etudes Préalables) :
    Drawing of the graphical pieces (by hand, VectorWorks, Photoshop) / Sanitary studies / Restoration programs / Quantity survey (Excel and Vectorworks Spreadsheet) / Preliminary estimated cost
    Albi Cathedral - The red brick of the crowning and the bays traceries - Albi - Tarn (81)
    Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 1, 2 millions € ET
    Chartres Cathedral - Stained glass windows of the Transept - Chartres - Eure-et-Loir (28)
    Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Centre / Cost : around 1 million € without Taxes
    • Final Design and Tender Documents (Projet Architectural et Technique / DCE) :
    Graphical pieces / Particular specifications (CCTP) / Quantity survey / Detailed estimated cost (Excel)
    • Contest : Rehabilitation of a XIXth century house in a Nursery - Brunoy - Essonnes (91) :
    As-built drawing (measurement on site, drawing by hand, VectorWorks - CA Designing)
    Contracting authority : Brunoy’s municipality / Cost : around 1,3 million € ET
    • Drawings for completed a study :
    3D - Scenography : Albi - Toulouse Lautrec’s museum, La Salle des affiches - Albi - Tarn (81)
    3D - Glass doubling partition : Chartres Cathedral - Stained glass windows of the Occidental Facade - (28)
    As-built drawing : Chartres Cathedral - Deformation of the tracery of the Occidental Facade - (28)
    Photomontage : Church of Prunay-le-Gillon - Paneled barrel vault - Prunay-le-Gillon - Eure-et-Loir (28)
    Maison d’Adam - Anastylosis of the roman facade - Burlats - Tarn (81)
    Contracting authority : Burlats’ municipality / Cost : around 160 000 € ET
    Toulouse Lautrec’s museum (La Berbie Palace) - Albi - Tarn (81)
    Project of sanitation and foothpath with floors paved with stones laid on edge (calade)
    Contracting authority : French State- DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 45 000 € ET

  • TOLLIS - Assistante restaurateur staffeur

    2010 - 2010 • Decorator / plasterer for restoration on site
    Strengthening with armed plaster / modeling / sculpting in plaster / molding with elastomer
    Saint-Ruf Temple - Valence - Drôme (26)
    Architect : Olivier NAVIGLIO ACMH / Client : Temple / Cost : 110 000 € ET (Tollis’ trade)
    XVIIth Hotel Livry - 7th area of Paris (75)
    Architect : Jean-François LAGNEAU ACMH / Client : CARLYLE / Cost : not communicated in detail
    • Restoration of stone sculptures on site
    Cleaning / strengthening with ethyl silicate / restitution of lacuna by modeling in lime mortar
    Arc de Triomphe - 8th area of Paris (75)
    Architect : Etienne PONCELET ACMH / Client : CMN / sponsorship : DASSAULT / Cost : 800 000 € ATI
    • Studies : Drawings of executions and portfolio of executed work at the office - Chevilly-La-Rue - Val de Marne (94)
    Drawings (AutoCAD) / As-built drawing / Photography / CA Editing
    Vault and arch in plaster (drawings of execution for making the wooden formworks), in Ambronay Abbey
    A steel structure to protect a sculpture during the construction of an elevator in La Madeleine church, Paris
    Drawing of restitution : Studies of polychromes in St Denis Basilica
    Portfolio of executed work (Jacques Coeur palace - Bourges ; Chartres Cathedral...)

  • AEB ingénierie - Architecte, responsable synthèse architecturale

    2008 - 2009 • Architectural synthesis on site
    Drawing of execution / integration of the technical needs with the decoration principle / as-built drawing
    Bouvard-Livry-La Salle - Rehabilitation and restoration in the 7th area of Paris (75)
    Architect : DTACC / Client : CARLYLE / General contractor : BOUYGUES rénovation privée /
    Cost : 56 million € ATI / Surface : 23 000m2
    Offices of St Denis channel - New construction - Saint-Denis - Seine-Saint-Denis (93)
    Architect : DUBUS-RICHEZ / Client : PIERUS / General contractor : VINCI / Dumez-Ile-de-France /
    Cost : 32 million € ATI / Surface : 20 000m2

Formations

  • ENSAPM Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Architecture Paris-Malaquais

    Paris 2003 - 2009 Architect with authorization for the site supervision on its own name (HMONP), Degree in Architecture (DEA).

    Sujet de diplôme :
    Entre strates souterraines et aériennes - une entrée en ville à la station de métro Fort d'Aubervilliers.

