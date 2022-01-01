Claire GASTEUIL

Mes compétences :
Rhino3d
Indesing
Revit BIM 3D/2D
Autocad 2D
Photoshop
3DSMax 3D
Vectorworks 3D/2D
Ilustrator
Entreprises
CETEK ING
- Architecte chef de projet GAP
2013 - maintenant
Patrice Calvel ACMH
- Architecte
2010 - 2012• Study on multi-year management plan for Albi Cathedral - Albi - Tarn (81) :
As-built drawing / Photography with stand on site / historical researches / synthesis / CA Editing (InDesign)
Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 13,5 millions € ET
• Restorations studies - Diagnosis, Preliminary Outline (Etudes Préalables) :
Drawing of the graphical pieces (by hand, VectorWorks, Photoshop) / Sanitary studies / Restoration programs / Quantity survey (Excel and Vectorworks Spreadsheet) / Preliminary estimated cost
Albi Cathedral - The red brick of the crowning and the bays traceries - Albi - Tarn (81)
Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 1, 2 millions € ET
Chartres Cathedral - Stained glass windows of the Transept - Chartres - Eure-et-Loir (28)
Contracting authority : French State - DRAC Centre / Cost : around 1 million € without Taxes
• Final Design and Tender Documents (Projet Architectural et Technique / DCE) :
Graphical pieces / Particular specifications (CCTP) / Quantity survey / Detailed estimated cost (Excel)
• Contest : Rehabilitation of a XIXth century house in a Nursery - Brunoy - Essonnes (91) :
As-built drawing (measurement on site, drawing by hand, VectorWorks - CA Designing)
Contracting authority : Brunoy’s municipality / Cost : around 1,3 million € ET
• Drawings for completed a study :
3D - Scenography : Albi - Toulouse Lautrec’s museum, La Salle des affiches - Albi - Tarn (81)
3D - Glass doubling partition : Chartres Cathedral - Stained glass windows of the Occidental Facade - (28)
As-built drawing : Chartres Cathedral - Deformation of the tracery of the Occidental Facade - (28)
Photomontage : Church of Prunay-le-Gillon - Paneled barrel vault - Prunay-le-Gillon - Eure-et-Loir (28)
Maison d’Adam - Anastylosis of the roman facade - Burlats - Tarn (81)
Contracting authority : Burlats’ municipality / Cost : around 160 000 € ET
Toulouse Lautrec’s museum (La Berbie Palace) - Albi - Tarn (81)
Project of sanitation and foothpath with floors paved with stones laid on edge (calade)
Contracting authority : French State- DRAC Midi Pyrénées / Cost : 45 000 € ET
TOLLIS
- Assistante restaurateur staffeur
2010 - 2010• Decorator / plasterer for restoration on site
Strengthening with armed plaster / modeling / sculpting in plaster / molding with elastomer
Saint-Ruf Temple - Valence - Drôme (26)
Architect : Olivier NAVIGLIO ACMH / Client : Temple / Cost : 110 000 € ET (Tollis’ trade)
XVIIth Hotel Livry - 7th area of Paris (75)
Architect : Jean-François LAGNEAU ACMH / Client : CARLYLE / Cost : not communicated in detail
• Restoration of stone sculptures on site
Cleaning / strengthening with ethyl silicate / restitution of lacuna by modeling in lime mortar
Arc de Triomphe - 8th area of Paris (75)
Architect : Etienne PONCELET ACMH / Client : CMN / sponsorship : DASSAULT / Cost : 800 000 € ATI
• Studies : Drawings of executions and portfolio of executed work at the office - Chevilly-La-Rue - Val de Marne (94)
Drawings (AutoCAD) / As-built drawing / Photography / CA Editing
Vault and arch in plaster (drawings of execution for making the wooden formworks), in Ambronay Abbey
A steel structure to protect a sculpture during the construction of an elevator in La Madeleine church, Paris
Drawing of restitution : Studies of polychromes in St Denis Basilica
Portfolio of executed work (Jacques Coeur palace - Bourges ; Chartres Cathedral...)
2008 - 2009• Architectural synthesis on site
Drawing of execution / integration of the technical needs with the decoration principle / as-built drawing
Bouvard-Livry-La Salle - Rehabilitation and restoration in the 7th area of Paris (75)
Architect : DTACC / Client : CARLYLE / General contractor : BOUYGUES rénovation privée /
Cost : 56 million € ATI / Surface : 23 000m2
Offices of St Denis channel - New construction - Saint-Denis - Seine-Saint-Denis (93)
Architect : DUBUS-RICHEZ / Client : PIERUS / General contractor : VINCI / Dumez-Ile-de-France /
Cost : 32 million € ATI / Surface : 20 000m2