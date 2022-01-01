Menu

Claire GAUZENTE

Nantes

En résumé

Professeur des Universités, je partage mon temps entre enseignement, recherche et administration. Après plusieurs années en poste à l'Université d'Angers, j'ai pris un poste auprès de l'IEP de Rennes et depuis la rentrée 2011, de l'IEMN-IAE de Nantes.

Mes préoccupations de recherche concernent l'impact des TIC sur le marketing et la communication (online privacy, mobile marketing, search marketing), l'étude des réseaux de franchise, le développement de l'orientation marché dans les entreprises, et le développement d'un marketing "responsable" (http://cgauzente.wordpress.com/ ).

Dernières publications:
Gauzente C. (2010), Market Orientation in Franchise Networks: A Contrast Analysis of Franchisers and Franchisees Views, International Review of Retailing, Distribution and Consumer Research, 20/2, 273-284.

Gauzente C. (2010), Does Anybody Read SMS-Advertising? A Qualitative and Quantitative Study of Mobile Users’ Attitudes and Perceived Ad-Clutter, International Journal of Technology and Human Interaction, 6/2, 13-29.

Gauzente C. (2009), Information Search and Paid Results - Proposition and Test of a Hierarchy-of-effect Model, Electronic Markets - The International Journal on Networked Business, 15/2, 163-177.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Marketing mobile
Methodes
Mobile
Mobile marketing
Réalité augmentée
Recherche
Search
Search marketing
TIC

Entreprises

  • IEMN-IAE Nantes - Professeur des Universités

    Nantes 2011 - maintenant Prise en charge du Master 2 - Etudes de Marché
    Animation de l'équipe de recherche en marketing

  • Sciences Po Rennes - Professeur des Universités

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Responsable du Master en alternance 'Communication des Organisations' (http://blog4cdo.wordpress.com/)
    Membre du Conseil d'Administration de Sciences Po Rennes

  • IAE Poitiers - Professeur des Universités

    POITIERS 2007 - 2009

  • Université d'Angers - Maître de Conférences

    Angers 1998 - 2007 Montage et ouverture d'un troisième cycle en marketing et TIc (DESS puis Master2.
    Délocalisation au Maroc.
    Membre du comité directeur du laboratoire de recherche en économie-gestion GRANEM.

Formations

