Claire GAUZENTE

Professeur des Universités, je partage mon temps entre enseignement, recherche et administration. Après plusieurs années en poste à l'Université d'Angers, j'ai pris un poste auprès de l'IEP de Rennes et depuis la rentrée 2011, de l'IEMN-IAE de Nantes.



Mes préoccupations de recherche concernent l'impact des TIC sur le marketing et la communication (online privacy, mobile marketing, search marketing), l'étude des réseaux de franchise, le développement de l'orientation marché dans les entreprises, et le développement d'un marketing "responsable" (http://cgauzente.wordpress.com/ ).



Dernières publications:

Gauzente C. (2010), Market Orientation in Franchise Networks: A Contrast Analysis of Franchisers and Franchisees Views, International Review of Retailing, Distribution and Consumer Research, 20/2, 273-284.



Gauzente C. (2010), Does Anybody Read SMS-Advertising? A Qualitative and Quantitative Study of Mobile Users’ Attitudes and Perceived Ad-Clutter, International Journal of Technology and Human Interaction, 6/2, 13-29.



Gauzente C. (2009), Information Search and Paid Results - Proposition and Test of a Hierarchy-of-effect Model, Electronic Markets - The International Journal on Networked Business, 15/2, 163-177.



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Marketing mobile

Methodes

Mobile

Mobile marketing

Réalité augmentée

Recherche

Search

Search marketing

TIC