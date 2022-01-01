Menu

Claire GAVAULT

MEXICO

En résumé



Entreprises

  • Mane

    maintenant

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Parfumeur

    neuilly sur seine 2014 - maintenant

  • Takasago mexico - Perfumer

    2011 - 2014

  • Mane Mexico - Junior Perfumer

    2009 - 2010 • Reformulation for regulatory matters.
    • Creation in all kinds of applications (FF, CT: hair care, body care, HI: home care, laundry care).
    • Low cost version perfume formulation.
    • Line extension.
    • Production issues resolution (substitution of raw material, re-classification of lots).
    • Evaluation and incorporation of new materials. (substitution of raw material, re-classification of lots)

  • Mane Mexico - Fragrance development manager

    2007 - 2009

  • Expressions parfumées - Trainee perfumer

    GRASSE 2004 - 2006 Internship work experience under the responsibility of perfumer Philippe Collet:
    • Assistant perfumer : Formula weighting.
    • Study of raw materials.
    • Basic notes formulation and creation in all kinds of applications.
    • Study of perfume GC/MS,
    • Research paper: “The new freshness in fine fragrance”, Market study, creation of a fine fragrance and line extension.

Formations

  • ISIPCA

    Versailles 2004 - 2006 Master parfumerie

  • Université Joseph Fourier Licence 3 (Saint Martin D'Hère)

    Saint Martin D'Hère 2003 - 2004 Licence 3 Chimie

    Chimie

  • Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence (Marseille)

    Marseille 2002 - 2003 DEUG 2 SM, science de la matiere option chimie

  • Université Avignon Pays Du Vaucluse IUT génie Biologique

    Avignon 1999 - 2001 option IAB: industries alimentaires et biologiques

  • Dallas International School (Dallas)

    Dallas 1997 - 1999 Bac S option biologie

