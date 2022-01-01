Claire GAVAULT

-
Mane
maintenant
-
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)
- Parfumeur
neuilly sur seine
2014 - maintenant
-
Takasago mexico
- Perfumer
2011 - 2014
-
Mane Mexico
- Junior Perfumer
2009 - 2010
• Reformulation for regulatory matters.
• Creation in all kinds of applications (FF, CT: hair care, body care, HI: home care, laundry care).
• Low cost version perfume formulation.
• Line extension.
• Production issues resolution (substitution of raw material, re-classification of lots).
• Evaluation and incorporation of new materials. (substitution of raw material, re-classification of lots)
-
Mane Mexico
- Fragrance development manager
2007 - 2009
-
Expressions parfumées
- Trainee perfumer
GRASSE
2004 - 2006
Internship work experience under the responsibility of perfumer Philippe Collet:
• Assistant perfumer : Formula weighting.
• Study of raw materials.
• Basic notes formulation and creation in all kinds of applications.
• Study of perfume GC/MS,
• Research paper: “The new freshness in fine fragrance”, Market study, creation of a fine fragrance and line extension.