Claire-Hélène COGEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chatou dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
10+ years’ experience in pharmaceutical industry throughout different positions (marketing, sales and MSL) both at affiliate and global level - Passionate about helping transform the lives of patients
- Recognized for my ability to deal with challenging situations in a fast-evolving environment, for my expertise in reaching launch excellence and in leading cross-functional best-practices projects
- Recognized to build strong / long-term relationship with key stakeholders and to work effectively in cross-functional team
- Core commercial skill set (strategy and tactics) with a “determined” attitude and results oriented
- Oncology expertise (colorectal, gastric, brain, cancer pain, breast, endocrine tumor, and NHL)
Mes compétences :
Chef de produit
Business plan
Formateur
Business development