Clémence PERRIER

PARIS

Entreprises

  • The Retail Consulting Group - RCG - Asset Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • ADYAL Conseil - Chargée de projets Commerce

    2009 - 2015 Immobilier commercial (retail park, centre commercial, pied d'immeuble):
    - Investissement / Arbitrage
    - Commercialisation: location pure, cession de droit au bail
    - Conseil: renouvellement de baux, indemnité d'éviction, pré-commercialisation
    - Appels d'offres publics

Formations

