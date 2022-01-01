Clément OLIVIER

Mes compétences :
PHP/MySQL
C#.NET
Java
Html
Javascript/Ajax
Database
Dynamics CRM
Microsoft SharePoint
Entreprises
Orange Application for Business
- CRM Technical Consultant
Paris2017 - maintenantTechnical and fonctional consultant on Dynamics CRM 365
Feb. 2018 : MVP awarded - Business Solution
BearingPoint
- Technical responsible on Dynamics CRM
Paris la Défense cedex2015 - 2017Maintenance and evolution of our platform :
* Customization, Workflows, Plugins
* Development
* Technical architecture
* Upgrade to newer version (upgrade from 2013 to 2015)
* Management of Interfaces between Dynamics CRM and Sharepoint
* Integration of VSTS in the development / deployment process
BearingPoint
- Maintenance and Support on Sharepoint 2010
Paris la Défense cedex2013 - 2015Getting feedback from users to improve our plateform.
Doing support level 2/3 for the users in the company.
Configuration, Maintenance on the plateform to install new packages and solutions.
Involved in the project to upgrade Sharepoint 2010 and 2013.
Side work :
Managing the blogs of the company
Development of some applications for the client side. (using Lightswitch, PHP, ...)
BearingPoint
- Developper, Trainer
Paris la Défense cedex2012 - 2013Development of the Marketing part for the needs of Bearingpoint (New features in Javascript, C# management of workflows, ..)
Development of new features and improvement of existing features on the Sales part of the CRM.
Configuration of roles, permissions, views and screens.
Technical tests phases.
Contribution on some training sessions in Germany
ISEN
- Development of a Paint like using JAVA
Bonneuil sur Marne2011 - 2011Development in group of 2 people of a program like Paint from windows.
Using Java and MVC structure.
ISEN
- Developmet of a bookshop program using C#
Bonneuil sur Marne2010 - 2010Goal : Create a software to manage all books and clients of a bookshop.
Using C#, a structure of 3 levels (GUI, Work, Data) and SQL server to manage the database.
Exoclick
- Development of a new format for an advertising solution
2010 - 2010The goal of that internship was to help Exoclick in developing and launching a new format of advertising solution.
I helped the developer to implement the solution, then, i had to contact potential buyers and sellers for traffic from their sites, it helped me to create a network of contacts.
Finally i launched the product during few weeks before the internship ended .
Carfup SARL
- Owner / Manager
2008 - 2012Creation, edition and hosting of websites
The company has the aim of creating different websites and edit them with new content every day or week to ensure the pleasure of surfing on the website for the visitors.
PHP/MySQL, CSS, JavaScript
Courses followed : Distributed databases, Programming of parallel architecture, Software engineering, Project management, Simulation of systems, Data mining, Multi agents systems, Virtualization & IPV6