Clément OLIVIER

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PHP/MySQL
C#.NET
Java
Html
Javascript/Ajax
Database
Dynamics CRM
Microsoft SharePoint

Entreprises

  • Orange Application for Business - CRM Technical Consultant

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Technical and fonctional consultant on Dynamics CRM 365

    Feb. 2018 : MVP awarded - Business Solution

  • BearingPoint - Technical responsible on Dynamics CRM

    Paris la Défense cedex 2015 - 2017 Maintenance and evolution of our platform :
    * Customization, Workflows, Plugins
    * Development
    * Technical architecture
    * Upgrade to newer version (upgrade from 2013 to 2015)
    * Management of Interfaces between Dynamics CRM and Sharepoint
    * Integration of VSTS in the development / deployment process

  • BearingPoint - Maintenance and Support on Sharepoint 2010

    Paris la Défense cedex 2013 - 2015 Getting feedback from users to improve our plateform.
    Doing support level 2/3 for the users in the company.
    Configuration, Maintenance on the plateform to install new packages and solutions.
    Involved in the project to upgrade Sharepoint 2010 and 2013.

    Side work :
    Managing the blogs of the company
    Development of some applications for the client side. (using Lightswitch, PHP, ...)

  • BearingPoint - Developper, Trainer

    Paris la Défense cedex 2012 - 2013 Development of the Marketing part for the needs of Bearingpoint (New features in Javascript, C# management of workflows, ..)
    Development of new features and improvement of existing features on the Sales part of the CRM.
    Configuration of roles, permissions, views and screens.
    Technical tests phases.
    Contribution on some training sessions in Germany

  • ISEN - Development of a Paint like using JAVA

    Bonneuil sur Marne 2011 - 2011 Development in group of 2 people of a program like Paint from windows.
    Using Java and MVC structure.

  • ISEN - Developmet of a bookshop program using C#

    Bonneuil sur Marne 2010 - 2010 Goal : Create a software to manage all books and clients of a bookshop.
    Using C#, a structure of 3 levels (GUI, Work, Data) and SQL server to manage the database.

  • Exoclick - Development of a new format for an advertising solution

    2010 - 2010 The goal of that internship was to help Exoclick in developing and launching a new format of advertising solution.
    I helped the developer to implement the solution, then, i had to contact potential buyers and sellers for traffic from their sites, it helped me to create a network of contacts.
    Finally i launched the product during few weeks before the internship ended .

  • Carfup SARL - Owner / Manager

    2008 - 2012 Creation, edition and hosting of websites
    The company has the aim of creating different websites and edit them with new content every day or week to ensure the pleasure of surfing on the website for the visitors.
    PHP/MySQL, CSS, JavaScript

Formations

  • UQAC (Chicoutimi)

    Chicoutimi 2011 - 2012 Location : Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada

    Courses followed : Distributed databases, Programming of parallel architecture, Software engineering, Project management, Simulation of systems, Data mining, Multi agents systems, Virtualization & IPV6

  • ISEN

    Lille 2009 - 2012 Master's degree, Engineering, Computer Science, Project management and Business Development

