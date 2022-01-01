Retail
Clément OLLIVIER
Clément OLLIVIER
LILLE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Autonomie
Travail en équipe
Disponibilité et rigueur
Entreprises
Esse Bagno
- Responsable Achats / Sourcing Manager
2015 - maintenant
Castorama
- Category manager robinetterie / hydrothérapie / douche
Templemars
2011 - 2015
Castorama
- Acheteur import secteur amanagement
Templemars
2010 - 2011
Castorama
- Coordinateur import secteur amenagement
Templemars
2009 - 2010
Castorama
- Analyste supply chain
Templemars
2007 - 2009
Formations
ESC Lille
Lille
2006 - 2007
master 2 Achats et logistique
Lycée La Malassise
Longuenesse
1994 - 2000
Bac
Réseau
Castorama RH EST
Félix QUIQUEMPOIS
Frédéric LENGLET
Jean-Pierre BÉQUART
Laura RABLAT
Marine HACHIN - CHUFFART
Mixdeco LA BAULE
Olivier CHUFFART
Olivier DUPUY
Sami KERROUM