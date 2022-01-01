Clement PACARY

COURBEVOIE2013 - maintenantMay to today, In charge of LWI Skandi Aker project acceptance.
- Rig commissioning
- Procedures verification
- Failure analysis
- Reporting to HQ
February to may 2013, Night Subsea & Completion supervisor.
in charge of subsea and completion operations on Saipem 12000 Drillship :
- HSE
- Managment of multicultural teams
- Technical procedures
- Completion equipments inventory
TOTAL ABK (Abu Dhabi)
- Drilling & Completion Engineer
2012 - 2013Night compamy man on PN2 Jack up RIG. In charge of supervision :
- HSE
- Technical procedures
- Multicultural management team
- Monitoring cost
- Inventory
Batch drilling & Completion of AK-913 & AK-914.
Abandon and re-entry of AK-95