Clement PACARY

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Drilling

Entreprises

  • Total EP Angola - Drilling & Completion Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - maintenant May to today, In charge of LWI Skandi Aker project acceptance.
    - Rig commissioning
    - Procedures verification
    - Failure analysis
    - Reporting to HQ

    February to may 2013, Night Subsea & Completion supervisor.
    in charge of subsea and completion operations on Saipem 12000 Drillship :
    - HSE
    - Managment of multicultural teams
    - Technical procedures
    - Completion equipments inventory

  • TOTAL ABK (Abu Dhabi) - Drilling & Completion Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Night compamy man on PN2 Jack up RIG. In charge of supervision :
    - HSE
    - Technical procedures
    - Multicultural management team
    - Monitoring cost
    - Inventory
    Batch drilling & Completion of AK-913 & AK-914.
    Abandon and re-entry of AK-95

Formations

