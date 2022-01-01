Retail
Clément PÉCOT
Clément PÉCOT
PLOUVORN
En résumé
Apprenti chez Fauchon Receptions en Licence de Restauration à Vocation Internationale
Entreprises
Fauchon Receptions
- Apprenti
2012 - maintenant
Restaurant Georges Blanc
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Technique Hôtelier Guillaume Tirel
Paris
2012 - 2013
Licence Professionnelle de Restauration Gastronomique à Vocation Internationale
Lycée Polyvalent Nicolas Appert (44)
Orvault
2007 - 2011
BTS Hôtellerie Restauration
Réseau
Abdelkader LAADEL
François PECOT
Gerald BEVAN
Quentin MALBAUX
Solène LE RAY