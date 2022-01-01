Menu

Clément PICHERIT

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Graduated of a MSC International Business specialized in Management at the University of Huddersfield, a Master specialized in Sales&Retails at the CNAM in Nantes and a ENC diploma in Marketing & Business Strategy obtained at the Ecole Nantaise de Commerce, I’m open to any opportunity in International Business.

I am a purposeful, sociable and dynamic person. I also have a great sense of adaptation , which forged my international profile in my specialties such as Management , Marketing, International Trade and Project Management.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Marketing
Management

Entreprises

  • Sappi - Négociateur Commercial en Import Export

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - maintenant

  • AMT Organisation - Chargé de projet

    2013 - 2013

  • Boulanger Cholet - Commercial

    FRETIN 2011 - 2012 Emploi saisonnier en tant que commercial électroménager.

  • Manager adjoint Cottesloe General Store-Perth-Australie - Manager adjoint

    2011 - maintenant Stage en mission co-manager du Cottesloe General Store situé à Perth en Australie. En tant que co-gérant , j'ai appris pendant les deux premiers mois à gérer le magasin entre les achats, les ventes, les stocks, la gestion du personnel et les évènements markétings pour les mettre en application seul lors du dernier mois.

  • SCHENKER JOYAU Saintes - Import/export

    2010 - 2010 Stage réalisé chez Schenker Joyau à Saintes dans le but de suivre le cheminement de dossiers imports/exports à l'international pour le transport maritime , aérien et routier.

  • MAISLINER Montréal - Prospection à visée internationale

    2009 - 2009 Stage réalisé chez Maisliner au Canada.

    Missions:Prospection à visée internationale sur les zones Africaines et d'Amérique Latine .Le but étant de créer une base de donnée de prospects afin de pouvoir les contacter pour leurs proposer nos services de transports.

Formations

Réseau