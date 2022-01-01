Clément PILCHEN

-
Échappée Australe
- Gérant
Thionville
2014 - maintenant
Création d'un tour-opérateur sur internet spécialisé dans l'insolite et dans la découverte des pays de l'Afrique Australe.
Mise en place d'une campagne de crowdfunding.
-
SAMREC
- Volontaire
2013 - 2014
SAMREC (South Africa Marine Rehabilitation and Education Centre), basée à Port Elizabeth (Afrique du Sud) est une association soignant les oiseaux marins sud-africains.
En tant que volontaire, j'étais responsable:
- des soins
- du nourrissage
- du nettoyage du centre
- de la supervision des autres volontaires et du bon fonctionnement du centre en l'absence du manager
- de la réception des oiseaux blessés
- des visites et de l'accueil du public
-
4 Pieds en Afrique
- Responsable contenu multimédia
2013 - 2014
Tâche principale: développement d'une plate-forme internet mettant en avant les richesses touristiques de l'Afrique du Sud.
Tâches secondaires: organisation et planification de voyages, conseils aux voyageurs.
Résultats: Site internet visité 11 500 fois
-
Artéva
- Analyste-Concepteur EDI
Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or
2012 - 2013
-
CAPEMM
- Trainee - Project Manager
2011 - 2011
CAPEMM: Agency for the development and the planning of the department
(Nancy – France)
Research of opportunity and feasibility on the use of natural fibers reinforced concrete.
One of the targets was the identification of resources for the project.
I was responsible of the overall planning and I organized meetings for tracking the schedule and the risks.
The project included political aspects due to the variety of stake holders.
I also had to manager change due to permanent re organization, impacting fluctuating targets.
Skills particularly developed: project management, meetings organization, working in a changing environment,self management, market research, business plan, Swot analysis, Porter fives forces analysis, planning and GANTT chart.
-
Projects Abroad
- Volunteer - Teaching assistant
Saint-Chamond
2010 - 2010
Projects Abroad (Cape Town - South Africa)
Hillwood Primary School
Humanitarian aid – Teaching assistant.
Trained students of grade 3, shared knowledge with teachers, mostly in personality types impacted the learning ability.
Skills particularly developed: Training, Sharing knowledge, capacity for adaptation.
-
CHR Metz
- Trainee - Project Manager
2009 - 2010
Metz regional hospital (Metz – France)
Industrial Project: process optimization
As a Project Manager, I optimized the hospital's purchasing process.
I managed the project with 4 students in a complex environment for creating a data base and modeling the process.
Budget: € 6 000
Skills particularly developed: project management, team working, reporting, planning, GANTT & PERT charts , data base management,optimization, application of Taguchi methods, understanding complex environments
-
Laboratoire d'Analyses Médicales Houpert
- Trainee - Technician
2008 - 2008
Houpert Medical Laboratory (Thionville - France)
Technician Support about the Metrology System and development of the Quality System with associated writing Procedures.
I also trained colleagues for computer's knowledge, in particular for Microsoft Office.
Skills particularly developed: Metrology, Quality, Writing Procedures, Training.
-
A Plus Construction
- Trainee - Project Manager
2008 - 2009
A Plus Construction (Meuse – France)
Industrial Project: new business activity's development
As a Project Manager, I coordinated a group of 4 students and I was the Single Point of contact between the Project Team and the company for reporting.
The project was to provide the company managers with the information needed to develop a new business activity.
Skills particularly developed: project management, team working, reporting, planning, organization, scientific knowledge
-
ENSGSI
- Student - Project Development Manager
2006 - 2007
ENSGSI (Nancy - France)
Software Development
As a Project Development Manager, I coordinated a team of 3 students and I trained them on programming.
The target was to develop a Software simulating ants' AI.
The main steps were the definition of the specifications, the writing of the algorithm and the programming.
Skills particularly developed: Project Management, Programming, Algorithm's writing, Training, Planning
-
Rehau Morhange
- Trainee - Lineworker
2005 - 2005
REHAU (Morhange - France)
Lineworker in a factory manufacturing windows.
-
Eurest
- Junior cook and waiter
Châtillon
2003 - 2003
Eurest in the European Parliament (Luxembourg)
-
Eurest
- Junior cook and waiter
Châtillon
2002 - 2002
Eurest in Schifflange Home Care (Luxembourg)
-
Eurest
- Junior cook and waiter
Châtillon
2001 - 2001
Eurest in BNP-Paribas (Luxembourg)