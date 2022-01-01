Clément PILCHEN

Diplômé de l'ENSGSI, école d'ingénieurs en management et gestion de projets innovants, puis chargé de projets dans différents domaines, je suis fondateur et manager d’Échappée Australe.



Échappée Australe organise vos voyages en Afrique, en particulier en Afrique Australe et sur les îles de l'Océan Indien. Nos connaissances approfondies des destinations nous permettent de vous proposez des voyages sur mesure véritablement hors des sentiers battus qui correspondent à vos envies et à votre budget.



Pour en savoir plus, n'hésitez pas à visiter notre site internet.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Innovation

Management

Tourisme responsable

Traduction anglais français

EDI