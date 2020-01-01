Menu

Clément PIN

Biberach an der Riss

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Program management International
Négociation contrats

Entreprises

  • Liebherr - Program Manager

    Biberach an der Riss 2012 - maintenant In charge of the compliance with the contractual requirements (quality, costs and delivery time) for asian, american and european customers.
    Main focal point of customers for the commercial aspects of OEM programs.

  • AIRBUS - Product Offer Manager

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 In charge of attractiveness and competitiveness of Airbus A350 customization.
    Decision of customization policy based on : customers expectations, profitability analysis, engineering and industrial maturity.

  • Airbus France SAS - Project leader

    2011 - 2011 Led a major project at Airbus level by implementing pull flows for cabin arrangement in Final Assembly Lines.
    Managed the project, reorganized the logistics process, animated and trained the teams implied by the change, led to the expected performances.

  • Dassault Systemes - Strategy analyst

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2011 Identified potential M&A through quantitative and qualitative market studies

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau