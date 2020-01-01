Clément PIN

Mes compétences :
Program management International
Négociation contrats
Entreprises
Liebherr
- Program Manager
Biberach an der Riss2012 - maintenantIn charge of the compliance with the contractual requirements (quality, costs and delivery time) for asian, american and european customers.
Main focal point of customers for the commercial aspects of OEM programs.
AIRBUS
- Product Offer Manager
Blagnac 2011 - 2012In charge of attractiveness and competitiveness of Airbus A350 customization.
Decision of customization policy based on : customers expectations, profitability analysis, engineering and industrial maturity.
Airbus France SAS
- Project leader
2011 - 2011Led a major project at Airbus level by implementing pull flows for cabin arrangement in Final Assembly Lines.
Managed the project, reorganized the logistics process, animated and trained the teams implied by the change, led to the expected performances.
Dassault Systemes
- Strategy analyst
Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2011Identified potential M&A through quantitative and qualitative market studies