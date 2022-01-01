Menu

Clément POUPARD

POITIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Terre - Aventurier

    2013 - 2014 ANGLAIS - courant l'Australie.

  • SFR - Chargé de clientèle

    2013 - 2013 Service client mobile professionel.
    COMPÉTENCES LINGUISTIQUES ,

  • NEOTIS - Graphiste & développeur

    2012 - 2012

Formations

Réseau