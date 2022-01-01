Clément RAIGNEAU

-
Shaw Academy
- Head of Business Development France
2015 - maintenant
Responsible for the business development of French speaking markets (Shaw Academy & Academy of financial trading)
-
Academy of Financial Trading
- Trading specialist advisor
2015 - maintenant
Specialist adviser in financial trading, working for the largest live educator on the planet.
-
Citigroup
- Client Service Representative
New York
2013 - 2015
Overwatching transactions for various British and French public organisations and European institutions (European Banking Authority, European Commission...) , booking of foreign currency deals, solving transaction related issues (SEPA transition, SWIFT related errors), in-house payment software customer support.
-
Société Générale
- Financial Analyst
PARIS
2011 - 2012
Corporate credit ratings, credit risks appreciation, editing of internal financial reports, merger & acquisition operations, buying/selling of foreign currencies, overseas operations (preparation of letter of credit and bill of change documents), assistant in customer negotiations.
-
BNP Paribas Personal Finance
- Credit risk analyst & debt collector
Levallois Perret
2010 - 2010
Debt collection (individual & corporate bankruptcy cases), fraud appreciation, verification of solicitor acts, editing of over indebtedness plans.