Clément RAIGNEAU

DUBLIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Shaw Academy - Head of Business Development France

    2015 - maintenant Responsible for the business development of French speaking markets (Shaw Academy & Academy of financial trading)

  • Academy of Financial Trading - Trading specialist advisor

    2015 - maintenant Specialist adviser in financial trading, working for the largest live educator on the planet.

  • Citigroup - Client Service Representative

    New York 2013 - 2015 Overwatching transactions for various British and French public organisations and European institutions (European Banking Authority, European Commission...) , booking of foreign currency deals, solving transaction related issues (SEPA transition, SWIFT related errors), in-house payment software customer support.

  • Société Générale - Financial Analyst

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 Corporate credit ratings, credit risks appreciation, editing of internal financial reports, merger & acquisition operations, buying/selling of foreign currencies, overseas operations (preparation of letter of credit and bill of change documents), assistant in customer negotiations.

  • BNP Paribas Personal Finance - Credit risk analyst & debt collector

    Levallois Perret 2010 - 2010 Debt collection (individual & corporate bankruptcy cases), fraud appreciation, verification of solicitor acts, editing of over indebtedness plans.

Formations