Clément RAQUIN

BEIJING

En résumé

Visionnaire with great ideas and motivations to achieve his projects about giving access to a better education to every child in China. I will consider myself as someone with sustainable ideas and a great team spirit, always looking for some new path or projects to extend vocational and high education in China and open it to the rest of the world.

Mes compétences :
Transcription
Développement web
Enseignement
Traduction
Business development
organizational skills
linguistic skills
communicative skills
Newspapers
Microsoft Office
JavaScript
HTML
Effective presentation skills
Cascading Style Sheets
Blogging
Adobe After Effects
communication skills
Proofreading
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Trust & Achieve International Education Corporate Ltd, Beijin - Chief of International Affairs of Cooperation in Higher Institution Institution

    2016 - maintenant China-Europe Silk Road Scholarship. Focusing on connecting Chinese Schools and French School, bringing Chinese students to France and guide them throughout the years until they graduated and received a job offer.

    My tasks consist in different missions :
    - Design suitable programs for schools and students according to each country's rules and system
    - Be the intermediary between Chinese school and foreign school
    - Deal with embassy and related person in charge to promote the projects
    - Organize schedules and timelines for other programs or meetings
    - Promote the projects and schools throughout the network
    - Translate and proofread contents and tools
    - Elaborate new strategies to develop the program
    - Develop vocational and high education program to extend China market potential

  • NOW DO - GTCom - Translator & proofreader

    2015 - maintenant Translation and proofreading of various documents (political, tourism, video games, travellin guides, websites, etc.) from English or Chinese to French.

  • GTCom China - Translator & proofreader

    2015 - maintenant Freelance Translator / proofreader at NOW-DO & GTCom
    & Shanghai, CHINA.
    o Transcription of various documents for press editors. (contracts, videos)
    o Proofreading of travelling guides ( English/Chinese to French)
    o Websites & Social games ( English/ Chinese to French )
    o Political documents translation

  • Fluent English School - English Part Time Teacher

    2014 - maintenant Organizing interview with both parents ans students (in Chinese and English) + a demo to give an overview of the class to the student.
    Preparing oral and written exercises every week for the students.
    Using playful tools to make the classes more reachable and interesting for the youngest students.
    Using PPT and videos in addition to the lessons' book in order to instil the student with French standards.
    Communication in both Chinese and English language if necessary to be easily understood from students, communication in French or English for advanced students.
    Oral practice of grammar, daily situations and verbs.

  • Sanyi Educational School - English Tutor

    2013 - 2013 French / English one-to-one Teacher at Sanyi International
    Education School, Beijing, CHINA.

  • XingCloud Ltd. - Business Manager (intern) & Translator

    2013 - 2013 What does my job consist in ?

    (1) Contacting, developing and promoting prospective client.
    (2) Develop marketing initiatives
    (3) Maintain objectivity while providing investment solutions to clients
    (4) Translating and correcting translation for video / social games for android, chinese websites and softwares

    What are XingCloud's proposals ?

    1, One - Click to achieve Multi- language (up to 54 languages) via Cloud technology, by far better than Google translation tools.
    2, Integrating the local preferred payment gateways, especially in China E-market.
    3, Website acceleration, make servers faster in the clients' country.
    4, Global CPS/CPA in China E-market, reduce the risk for exporter.
    5, Cloud sharing your products in most popular Chinese E-commerce webpages.

    Xing Cloud invested by Tencent and Innovation Works, and ranked 5th of Fast 50 in China by Deloitte.

  • Biomérieux - Admin. Employee

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2010 - 2010 Temporary employee in mail-order house and administrative tasks at Biomérieux, France.

  • EURO GDS Crédit Mutuel - Admin. Employee

    2010 - 2010 Temporary employee at the mail-order house at Euro GDS, Lyon, France.

  • NEWSROOM (ex BFMFAN) - Founder & Senior Editor

    2008 - maintenant o Management of a 10-member team (editors, contributors, authors)
    o Creation of a social platform to increase the website's community
    o Management of publications schedules (articles, columns, interviews),
    editorial policy
    o Editing daily articles and news alerts
    o Sourcing of the website, Design
    o In charge of development strategies and partnerships
    o In charge of social platforms promotion (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.)
    o Coding new features based on the website's analytics and audience
    feedback.

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2013 - 2014 Master

    : Master Degree «Maîtrise» of Arts Apply for Languages focused on
    translation and international marketing (English & Chinese)

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2013 - 2014 Master Degree

    International marketing (English & Chinese)

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2010 - 2013 Bachelor Degree

    Bachelor Degree of Arts Apply for Languages (English & Chinese) ;

  • Université Lumière Lyon 2 (Beijing)

    Beijing 2010 - 2013

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2010 - 2013 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor Degree of Arts Apply for Languages (English & Chinese) ;

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2008 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor Degree of Languages and Civilizations (English & Italian) ;

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2008 - 2009 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor Degree of Languages and Civilizations (English & Italian). (Interrupted)

  • Lycée Blaise Pascal (Charbonnières Les Bains)

    Charbonnières Les Bains 2004 - 2008 A Levels

    specializing in Humanities. (French `Baccalauréat)'

  • Lycée Blaise Pascal (Charbonnières Les Bains)

    Charbonnières Les Bains 2004 - 2008 A Levels

    "A" Level specializing in Humanities. (French 'Baccalauréat Littéraire').

